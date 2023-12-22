Dahlia Lithwick/Slate:

From Threads:

Steve Vladek/”One First” on Substack:

The Law and High Politics of Disqualifying President Trump

Whether courts can disqualify presidential candidates under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment is a legal *and political* minefield that the U.S. Supreme Court will now have to navigate

The upshot of these cases is that there are moments where the Supreme Court is doing more than just “law”; it’s doing high constitutional politics. And those moments tend to involve cases in which the country would best be served by rulings that appeal across the political and/or ideological spectrum. The Court has (badly) flubbed some of these moments—see, e.g., Bush v. Gore, supra. But that only reinforces the consequences for the Court of not taking the high politics of these kinds of cases seriously.

There’s an obvious response to this, and it’s also something I’ve written about before—the idea that the law ought to be first, last, and everything in between. “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.” I get that argument, even if I disagree with it. But what complicates matters even further for the current Court is that this mantra has, in recent times, become the mantra of conservatives—who have defended originalism and other features of their contemporary judicial philosophy on grounds, however persuasive, of ideological purity and apolitical-ness. Here, in the flesh, is a powerful example of a dispute in which it will be impossible for the Court to not be perceived as “political,” and so the focus shifts to whether the Court can issue a decision that avoids being perceived as “partisan.”