Police have reportedly obtained a second sex video involving Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler and an unidentified woman. Ziegler is the co-founder of the far-right organization Moms for Liberty, and her husband, Christian Ziegler, is the chair of the Florida Republican Party. Police obtained the video as part of its ongoing investigation into allegations that Christian sexually assaulted a woman.

According to the Florida Center for Government Accountability, the second video was obtained during a search of Christian Ziegler’s cell phone and Google account, and will not be released to the public. It is not known whether this video involves the same woman who filed the complaint against Christian Ziegler.

In late November, a woman alleged that Christian Ziegler went to her apartment and raped her after his wife bowed out of a scheduled get-together. These allegations revealed the hypocrisy of the conservative power couple, who are known for their anti-LBGTQ+ stances and attempts to ban books, yet had been involved in a three-way sexual relationship with a woman, which Bridget Ziegler reportedly confirmed to police.

Co-founded by Bridget Ziegler in 2021, Moms for Liberty is a conspicuously conservative “parental rights” group that rose to fame for opposing COVID-19 precautions in schools. It’s more recently known for attacking school curricula that are inclusive of race and LGBTQ+ identity.

Bridget Ziegler’s history of anti-LGBTQ+ vitriol includes her refusal as chair of a school board to stop a woman from calling the board’s only openly gay member an “LGBTQ groomer.”

Calls for Ziegler to resign her position on the Sarasota School Board continue to this day, and a public hearing was recently held, with parents and students demanding she step down. One Sarasota parent, Sally Sells, explained the issue wasn’t what the Zieglers do in the bedroom. “Most of our community could not care less what you do in the privacy of your own home, but your hypocrisy takes center stage,” Sells said. Former Sarasota student Zander Moricz drove home that point. “Bridget, you deserve to be fired from your job because you are terrible at your job, not because you had sex with a woman,” Moricz said.

On Dec. 12, the Sarasota County School Board recommended that Bridget Ziegler resign, but unless she does, only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has the power to remove her, which he can use only under specific circumstances, such as criminal charges. For what it’s worth, DeSantis has called for Christian Ziegler to step down as chair of the Florida Republican Party, though DeSantis seems uninterested in doing much more than that about any of this.

Here is a clip of Moricz speaking during the school board meeting. It is worth the watch.