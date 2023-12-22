A new poll from The Des Moines Register and NBC News shows that Trump’s use of phrases lifted straight from the writings of Adolf Hitler isn’t hurting him with Republican caucusgoers. Instead, a plurality of those Iowans say that Trump calling his opponents “vermin” and saying that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America makes them more likely to give him their vote.

In the poll results, 42% of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers reported that Trump’s claim that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” makes them more likely to support him. Another 29% said the statement didn’t make a difference to them, leaving only 28% saying that they were less inclined to vote for Trump after he repeated terminology Hitler used to defend antisemitic policies.

Trump did even better with his statement about “the radical left thugs that live like vermin” in the United States and how they need to be “rooted out.” That bit of Nazi rhetoric drew a 43% favorable response from Iowa Republicans. The statement made no difference for 32%. Only 23%—less than a quarter of prospective caucusgoers—said calling fellow Americans vermin who needed to be rooted out made them less inclined to support Trump.

It seems as if the phrase “Iowa nice” needs to be changed to include a different, more Teutonic word beginning with N. Because these guys can’t wait to get more of these hate-filled rants. And Trump can’t wait to fill that need.

x “Shocking.” Poll shows Trump speaking like a Nazi helps him with Republican voters. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/CDjULs2SLT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 21, 2023

Republicans across the nation are likely to find more of the savory Nazi hate in the coming days. According to Rolling Stone, Trump has already declared that his previous statements were “too nice.” He has reportedly vowed to increase the level of extremist, anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Trump is more than happy for his Hitlerisms to be caught on tape. “He wants the media to choke on his words,” said one source. In particular, Trump reportedly intends to keep talking about immigrants “poisoning the blood of the nation and destroying and killing the country” because he believes it’s a “great line.” Since originally being called out for using the phrase in a speech in New Hampshire, Trump has doubled down by repeating and expanding on it at a rally in Iowa.

In the most recent speech where he used the line about “poisoning the blood,” Trump claimed he hasn’t read Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.” However, in a 1990 interview, Ivana Trump said that her then-husband kept a copy of Hitler's collected speeches, titled “My New Order,” in a bedside cabinet. Trump claimed that the book had been given to him by a Jewish friend. It wasn’t. It was given to him by someone who thought Trump “would find it interesting.” They were right. Trump may be telling the truth about not reading “Mein Kampf.” That doesn’t mean he hasn’t studied Hitler’s propaganda.

The Nazi-favorable poll results in Iowa certainly make it seem like Democrats had the right idea when they bumped this 88% white state from its perennial first-in-the-nation slot on the primary calendar. However, it’s not as if Republicans elsewhere are hurrying to separate themselves from Trump. In fact, national Republicans have already made it clear that they’re not about to get in the way as Trump practices his goose step.

See? It’s just language. Sticks and stones, people. It’s not as if murderous rhetoric has led to genocidal rampages over and over. It’s just language.

And that appears to be their final solution.

