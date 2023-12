It’s that time when you can settle down in front of the virtual fire and enjoy the quiet. Here’s a new entry from Philadelphia in the virtual Yule Log oeuvre: “9th Street Italian Market Burn Barrel at Christmas,” complete with soundtrack.

If that’s a little too 2023 for you, here’s the OG, the granddaddy of the televised Yule logs from 1966, on a continuous loop to keep you mesmerized for hours. Well, minutes.

Enjoy, and have the happiest of holidays.