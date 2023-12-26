Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act if you want to be formal about it, turned the corner on public approval during Donald Trump’s administration and it has never gone back.

The law’s popularity among voters just reached a new height: 57% in a recent Morning Consult poll, gaining 5 percentage points over the past year. Just 32% of voters are still calling for it to be repealed—the lowest share in Morning Consult’s polling since 2017.

KFF, the gold standard for ACA polling since the law passed in 2010, affirms that the law has been above water in approval since 2017, when the Republican-controlled Congress failed—and finally gave up on—repealing the law. In March 2023, it reached an all-time-high approval—62%—in the KFF survey.

Here’s something else Morning Consult found: On the issue of whom voters trust to handle health care, “President Joe Biden leads Trump (46% to 40%) and congressional Democrats lead Republicans in Congress (48% to 36%).”

So, Donald Trump, please keep talking about repealing it. We’re all here for that.

