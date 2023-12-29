Doing a post-mortem on a man before he dies is certainly unconventional, but in the case of Ron DeSantis, it feels more than appropriate. Vultures have been circling the Florida governor’s purpling presidential corpse for some time now, and for good reason.

He’s had trouble connecting with voters, which has made it nearly impossible for him to upload their consciousness to the mothership. He looks like he learned to smile by watching circus chimpanzees getting their backs waxed. He has the charisma of a falafel and none of the spice. And that laugh! It’s like he bought it as a 99-cent ringtone and immediately discovered the file was corrupt.

But as a new HuffPost story on the meteoric rise and fall of the DeSantis campaign shows, DeSantis isn’t copping to any of that. The biggest reason he’s had trouble getting traction, according to DeSantis and his apologists?

His top opponent, Donald Trump, is (allegedly!) a criminal. And that’s a tough hill for any challenger to climb.

DeSantis’ campaign and super PAC have spent more than $160 million to boost him, and he spent the better part of 2023 on the road. But, he now says, it may not have been enough to overcome the advantage he believes Trump received from getting indicted four times. “If I could have one thing change, I wish Trump hadn’t been indicted on any of this stuff,” he told the Christian Broadcasting Network last week. “It sucked out a lot of oxygen.” The line is working, at least with some. “The race was decided totally out of their control,” said one DeSantis donor and supporter who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Trump got indicted. And indicted and indicted and indicted. The race was over after the first indictment.”

To be fair, Trump’s fake rakishness, and the perception that he’s being unfairly persecuted, did give the ex-president a boost—largely because Republican voters aren’t the most discerning lot. Everyone from Trump to Nikki Haley to DeSantis to Sen. John Kennedy knows this, and they take full advantage.

A savvier man than DeSantis might have decided it was better to treat Trump’s alleged criming as a vulnerability than a badge of honor. Unfortunately for DeSantis, he went the other way.

As HuffPost’s S.V. Date points out, when Trump’s Florida resort Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI because he was holding onto top secret government documents that didn’t belong to him, in defiance of a subpoena, DeSantis—who, again, is running against Trump—rushed to Trump’s defense.

He used that time-tested GOP technique of making it about Hunter Biden, tweeting, “The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves.”

See? I stand just like Trump!

DeSantis certainly knew better—as Date notes, his experience as a naval JAG officer “should have given him an understanding of what it takes to get a judge to approve a search warrant”—but he decided to stick with the fake outrage so as not to rouse the MAGA mob against him.

Later, when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump for falsifying business records in connection with the hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, DeSantis pounced on Trump’s behalf, saying he would steadfastly refuse to extradite Trump from the Florida swamps.

And to this day, DeSantis has remained reluctant to exploit Trump’s alleged crime spree—even after Trump was charged with 91 felony counts across four separate jurisdictions.

“If you can’t learn from history, you can’t change the future,” said one Republican consultant who spoke to HuffPost anonymously, noting that Trump’s 2016 primary rivals also failed to exploit his glaring vulnerabilities until it was far too late. “The only way to take out Donald Trump is to take him on.”

But even though DeSantis carried Trump’s water when he should have been waterboarding him (metaphorically, of course!), there may have still been an opening for the candidate who polled within 8 points of Trump as recently as January.

But then DeSantis started campaigning. And even $160 million in outlays from his campaign and super PAC weren’t nearly enough to overcome his clear deficiencies.

“He started the primary on third base and stole second,” David Jolly, a former Republican congressman from Florida, told HuffPost. “We’ve now witnessed one of the most expensive and embarrassing collapses in Republican history.”

Hi! I’m Ron DeSantis!

Some of DeSantis’ detractors noted that he spent too much time attacking Disney and COVID-19 doctors—and not nearly enough calling out the GOP frontrunner.

“He tried to ‘out-Trump’ Trump among Trump supporters instead of going for the ‘maybe Trump/move on from Trump’ voters, and it was a fatal strategic choice,” said Fergus Cullen, a former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party.

If those assessments seem harsh—well, there’s a reason. DeSantis has been a uniquely bad candidate, and that’s been on lurid display for all to see. Remember that “war on woke” he lost?

The HuffPost story includes a treasure trove of amusing quotes highlighting DeSantis’ ineptitude and crushing lack of charisma. As Date notes, DeSantis was polling better before he started campaigning in earnest, and “the more voters saw of him, the less inclined they were to support him.”

“The idea of ‘a’ DeSantis was appealing, but the reality of ‘the’ DeSantis was repellent,” Mac Stipanovich, a Florida politics veteran, told HuffPost. “It is telling that his favorite president is Calvin Coolidge, the avatar of anti-charisma in politics.”

Consider what the Heritage Foundation said about ol’ Silent Cal in 1996:

[The Republican National Convention of 1924] is generally remembered as the most uninteresting convention in Republican history. Delegates didn't bother showing up at many of the sessions. The most popular drink was a keep-cool-with-Coolidge highball, composed of raw eggs and fruit juice. Will Rogers suggested that the city of Cleveland "open up the churches to liven things up a bit." But this is a reminder that politics, in the end, is not about drama but about principle, not about charisma but about character.

And this was BEFORE he was described as “the most articulate conservative who ever served as President.”

Can we just pretend the backdrop says “DeSantis for Resident?” ~Ron DeSantis, probably

But back to DeSantis. Republicans remain uncharitable toward the weird-booted warrior.