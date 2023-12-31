As we transition into 2024, let’s look back and remember the long list of musicians who shared their gifts with us for a lifetime, and who passed on to join the ancestors in 2023. They represented every Black musical genre, with some excelling in multiple styles.

According to my editor, we lost far too many musical artists this year to cover in one piece (Editor’s note: We all know she tried it, right?), so this week’s “Black Music Sunday” is coming to you in two helpings.

Rather than list the 2023 passings chronologically, let’s instead group them loosely by genre. Part 1 explores those we lost from the genres of folk, reggae-Caribbean-dub, and R&B-soul; Part 2 will focus on jazz and pop.

On April 25, the world mourned the passing of the folk singer, actor, and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.

Harry Belafonte

We here at BMS of course paid tribute to the King of Calypso, born Harold George Belafonte Jr. in Harlem to West Indian parents on March 1, 1927.

Isaac Rosen’s biography of Belafonte for Musicians Guide delivers details of Belafonte’s early life—including years he spent in his mother’s native Jamaica—and his transition into life as an entertainer.

In the five years he spent on the island he not only absorbed the music that was such a vital part of the culture but also observed the effects of colonialism, the political oppression that native Jamaicans had to endure under British rule. "That environment gave me much of my sense of the world at large and what I wanted to do with it," Belafonte was quoted as saying in the Paul Masson Summer Series. "It helped me carve out a tremendous link to other nations that reflect a similar temperament or character." Once back in Harlem, another culturally and artistically rich environment, Belafonte became street smart, learning the hard lessons of survival in the big city. When the United States entered World War II, he ended his high school education and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After an honorable discharge he returned to New York City, where he bounced between odd jobs. His first foray into the world of entertainment came in the late 1940s when he was given two tickets to a production of the American Negro Theater. He was hooked after one performance. "I was absolutely mesmerized by that experience," he told the Ottawa Citizen in 1990. "It was really a spiritual, mystical feeling I had that night. I went backstage to see if there was anything I could do." His first leading role with the company was in Irish playwright Sean O'Casey's Juno and the Paycock. Impressed by the power and message of O'Casey's words, and by the promise of theater in general, Belafonte enrolled in the Dramatic Workshop of the New School for Social Research, studying under famous German director Erwin Piscator, whose other students included Rod Steiger and Bea Arthur. Belafonte was concerned about the scarcity of work for black actors but got a break when, as a class project, he sang an original composition called "Recognition." His audience was spellbound. Among the listeners was the owner of the Royal Roost Nightclub, a well-known Broadway jazz center. Belafonte was offered a two-week stint that, due to such positive reception, blossomed into a twenty-week engagement.

Enjoy this clip of Belafonte performing “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” recorded live in Japan in 1960.

x YouTube Video

Belafonte, of course, was not beloved by adults alone—kids who grew up with The Muppets also knew his “Day-O” by heart!

x YouTube Video

Keeping in the folk vein, we lost musician, and songwriter Len Chandler on Aug. 28.

x Len Chandler, an early fixture of the folk revival, dies at 88. https://t.co/9mwsGiYZwe pic.twitter.com/5t3ScTu6IQ — New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) September 14, 2023

Chandler’s obituary in The New York Times was written by Neil Genzlinger.

Len Chandler, an Early Fixture of the Folk Revival, Dies at 88 Mr. Chandler, as John Christy of The Atlanta Journal once put it, “possesses a sharply honed guitar-vocal arsenal of ‘message’ songs, blues songs, jazz songs, country songs, and just songs.” But he was especially known for songs he wrote inspired by the news of the day. The first, Mr. Chandler said, was written in 1962 about a disastrous school bus accident the year before in Greeley, Colo. “Then I started writing many songs about the Freedom Riders and sit-ins,” he was quoted as saying in the “Folk Music” book. At the March on Washington in 1963, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I have a dream” speech, Mr. Chandler sang the traditional song “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize (Hold On)” with some updated lyrics. Ms. Baez and Mr. Dylan were among the backing singers. The next year he toured with Dick Gregory, the comedian known for sharp-edged material involving race. In the summer of 1969 Mr. Chandler was on the maiden voyage of the Clearwater, the sloop Mr. Seeger used to raise awareness of Hudson River pollution and other environmental causes, sailing from Maine to New York and staging concerts at stops along the way.

NBC News’ “Sunday TODAY” covered his life, music, and impact in a concise video.

x YouTube Video

Here’s a wonderful “Rainbow Quest” episode Pete Seeger did with Chandler:

x YouTube Video

From the YouTube notes:

Rainbow Quest was a television program produced for one series run in 1965 and 1966 by the Advertisers Broadcasting Company for UHF station WNJU-TV in the New York City market. Throughout the show's 39-episode run, writer and curator of American folk songs Pete Seeger hosted many guest musicians. He also himself presented the histories of diverse American and international folk music traditions through spoken and musical segments.

Chandler offers his updated lyrics to “John Brown’s Body” in this clip with Seeger:

x YouTube Video

Consider his powerful opening lyrics to the new version, which he called “Move On Over or I’ll Move On Over You”—and their relevance today.

Mine eyes have seen injustice in each city, town and state Your jails are filled with Black men and your courts are white with hate And with every bid for freedom someone whispers to us: wait But the movement’s moving on. Move on over or we’ll move on over you Move on over or we’ll move on over you Move on over or we’ll move on over you O the movement’s moving on It is you who are subversive, you’re the killers of the dream In a savage world of bandits it is you who are extreme. And you never take your earmuffs off nor listen when we scream O the movement’s moving on.

Let’s move on to reggae and dub, which grew out of Jamaican folk music. On April 12, Jah Shaka’s death was announced by his family.

x Jah Shaka dead: Dub and reggae pioneer dies as music fans pay tribute to ‘true legend’https://t.co/DSUaQ4VIMn — The Independent (@Independent) April 13, 2023

Liam James wrote the announcement of his death for The Independent:

Jah Shaka dead: Dub and reggae pioneer dies as music fans pay tribute to ‘true legend’ Shaka was at the helm of sound system culture in London, releasing some of the scene’s most seminal records and spearheading the influential Jah Shaka Sound System, which he began operating and touring in the 1970s. [...] Shaka moved to London from Jamaica as a child in the late 1950s as part of the Windrush generation. In a 2014 Red Bull Music Academy lecture, he spoke about the importance of music to his contemporaries as they tried to settle in a new, and often hostile, place “When people left Africa for the Caribbean, all they could bring with them was their music, their songs and their memories from home. So, over the years, this is all that people had to keep them together,” he said. “In the 1950s and 1960s in London, there were house parties – 50, 60 people with only record players. It helped families know other families, which was important at that time because the people were so forced to be segregated.”

Here’s a 40-minute journey through Shaka’s music:

x YouTube Video

We also lost British dub poet, writer, and actor Benjamin Obadiah Iqbal Zephaniah this year. Zephaniah was born in April 1958, and died Dec. 7; he told his own story in this Channel 4 story and video.

x YouTube Video

From Steven McIntosh for the BBC:

Zephaniah was born and raised in Handsworth, Birmingham, the son of a Barbadian postman and a Jamaican nurse. He was dyslexic and left school aged 13, unable to read or write. He moved to London aged 22 and published his first book, Pen Rhythm. His early work used dub poetry, a Jamaican style of work that has evolved into the music genre of the same name, and he would also perform with the group The Benjamin Zephaniah Band. As Zephaniah's profile grew, he became a familiar face on television and was credited with bringing dub poetry into British living rooms.