Monday’s theme? Republican weakness

Republicans don’t seem to be trying very hard as we head into the December holidays.

The Republican effort in the House to impeach President Joe Biden took a new step forward before quickly taking two steps back. Rep. James Comer sure thought he’d found the smoking gun, but his latest claims were debunked in record time, and we could feel secondhand humiliation from here.

Meanwhile, Republicans are dipping their toes into the world of “deepfakes” and artificial intelligence with a new scare campaign aimed at America’s beloved national parks.

And finally, some Republicans are starting to recognize the sustained damage Donald Trump has done to the GOP over the past seven or so years.

These stories are all signs of the weakness of the Republican platform going into 2024. With no evidence of any crimes by Biden, Republicans are throwing anything and everything at the wall to see what sticks in order to keep their conspiracy-lovin' base happy.

More top stories

The cults that took over Christian colleges now aim to take over your government

So gross.

Texas GOP executive committee rejects proposed ban on associating with Nazi sympathizers

Everything really is bigger in Texas, even the WTFs.

The Newsom-DeSantis debate did not go well. For Ron DeSantis

We are still wondering how it is possible Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is still a candidate for anything after this spectacular meltdown.

Kari Lake demonized Arizona Republicans. Now she’s demanding their support for her Senate run

It is very difficult to tell who's bullshitting who on this one.

Sunday Four-Play: DeSantis-bot glitches out, and ex-Trump aide says the former guy is 'slowing down'

For a party that has invested so much in the “Joe Biden is cognitively addled” narrative, it doesn’t help when their own candidate has so clearly lost a step … or three.

After Trump re-ups Obamacare repeal threats, Biden drops ad touting cuts in health care costs

People like Obamacare. Democrats are thrilled that Trump has once again promised to destroy it.

With 100% clean energy mandate, Michigan Democrats show elections have consequences

Good things happen when Democrats win elections.

White House warns of impending crisis in Ukraine assistance funding

President Joe Biden is issuing an urgent appeal for help.

Comic:

A cartoon by Mike Luckovich.

More comics.