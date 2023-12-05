Wray defends the FISA court, providing statistics to show that reforms have made the court and FBI more accountable to prevent misuse of authority.
Some time is being devoted to defending the FBI’s authority to review 702 data that’s already been collected. There must be some proposal that would limit this, as Wray is piling on the scenarios (i.e. children's hospitals, etc) where not having access to the data would limit the FBI’s ability to predict and respond to attacks.
He’s gone into 9/11 territory, invoking the what if we end 702 authority and we get another such attack, what are we going to tell families? This is pretty ugly emotional manipulation, even if Wray thinks it’s warranted.