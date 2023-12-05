FBI Director Christopher Wray will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 10:00 AM ET in a hearing over the renewal of the agency’s authority to conduct warrantless surveillance outside the United States. It’s a topic that could generate something other than the usual partisan split between support and opposition.

Some Democrats are likely to express concern about how this authority veers into violations of privacy. Some Republicans may lean into that party’s increasing hostility toward the FBI and the Justice Department. Limiting the power of the FBI has become a central theme of Republicans in the House, with calls to defund or even disband the agency. This could be a test of how far that theme has pervaded the Senate.

Meanwhile, Wray can be expected to point to conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, along with threats from nations such as China and Iran, as a reason to renew the “702 authorities.” The FBI Director is expected to call the surrender of warrantless surveillance a form of disarmament and to argue that America’s enemies are charging ahead with their programs in this area.