Greg Sargent/The Washington Post:
Enough with all the fatalism about a Trump dictatorship
Are you afraid of a Donald Trump dictatorship? Well, know this: The only thing you have to fear is fear of Tyrannus Trumpus itself.
But certain versions of this argument have grown seriously problematic. It’s sometimes said that our institutions and civic culture have withered so much that resistance to Trumpian tyranny would be incapacitated, rendering its onset all but inevitable.
Such a reading of the moment risks leading us astray.
Harvard Institute of Politics Youth Poll:
Fewer young Americans plan on voting in 2024; most of the decline comes from young Republican and independent voters.
- Relative to this point in the 2020 presidential election cycle, the number of young Americans between 18- and- 29 years old who “definitely” plan on voting for president has decreased from 57% to 49%. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2020 turnout for Americans under 30 was 54.1%, with other estimates at 52.5%.
- Overall, 35% of young Americans affiliate with the Democratic party, 26% with the Republican party, and a plurality (38%) say they are independent or unaffiliated with a major party. Compared to Fall 2019, most of the drop-off in voting intention comes from Republican and independent-minded youth.
- Democrats (Fall 2019: 68% “definitely vote,” Fall 2023: 66%)
- Republicans (Fall 2019: 66%, Fall 2023: 56%)
- Independent/Unaffiliated (Fall 2019: 41%, Fall 2023: 31%)
- While college graduates still plan to vote in robust numbers (Fall 2019: 72%, Fall 2023: 69%), college students (Fall 2019: 68%, Fall 2023: 55%) and young people who are not in college and do not have a degree (Fall 2019: 48%, Fall 2023: 40%) are less committed to voting than in the recent past.
Noah Smith/”Noahpinion” on Substack:
Vibes vs. data
It's asymmetric warfare out there.
Basically, the Biden supporters are right; the U.S. economy is truly excellent right now. Inflation looks beat, everyone has a job, incomes and wealth are rising, and so on. But on the other hand, I can’t command people to simply stop being mad about the inflation that reduced their purchasing power back in 2021-22. People care about what they care about.
At the same time, though, I think it’s possible for negative narratives about the economy to take hold among the general populace and distort people’s understanding of what’s actually going on. For example, John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times recently found that consumer sentiment closely tracks real economic indicators in other countries, but has diverged in America since 2020…
Now this could be because Americans simply care about different things than Europeans; we might simply have started to really really hate interest rates since 2021, while Europeans didn’t. But a simpler explanation is that Americans’ negative sentiment is due to something other than economic indicators. And it’s possible that that “something” is a negative narrative — i.e., vibes.
Will Bunch/Philadelphia Inquirer:
Where’s the ‘Trump Resistance’ as autocracy looms?
“Why a Second Trump Presidency May Be More Radical Than His First,” blared Monday’s headline across the New York Times homepage, describing how Team Trump has learned from the failures of its leader’s more outlandish ideas in 2017-21. A super-long Washington Post essay from neocon scholar Robert Kagan — “A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending.” — was that paper’s most-read article. Not to be outdone, The Atlantic dropped a special issue with 24 separate stories about the dangers of a Trump 47.
It’s great journalism, but will it make any more difference in 2024 than the supposedly fatal Access Hollywood tape did in 2016? What about the millions of casual voters who don’t know The Atlantic from Popular Mechanics, who’ve convinced themselves that America was better during Trump’s somewhat constrained first term than under Biden in a moment of global chaos?
Charlie Sykes/The Bulwark:
You Are Really Not Sufficiently Alarmed
A few alarming weekend reads.
Let’s start with Robert Kagan’s extraordinary warning: “Would Trump be a dictator? And can he be stopped?”
Spoiler: The answers are (1) Yes, absolutely, and (2) Maybe not.
Kagan begins by noting that “the magical-thinking phase is ending. Barring some miracle, Trump will soon be the presumptive Republican nominee for president.”
When that happens, there will be a swift and dramatic shift in the political power dynamic, in his favor. Until now, Republicans and conservatives have enjoyed relative freedom to express anti-Trump sentiments, to speak openly and positively about alternative candidates, to vent criticisms of Trump’s behavior past and present. Donors who find Trump distasteful have been free to spread their money around to help his competitors. Establishment Republicans have made no secret of their hope that Trump will be convicted and thus removed from the equation without their having to take a stand against him.
But when he seals the nomination, all that comes to an end. At that point the GOP will fall into line behind a Trump 2.0 presidency. As Kagan notes, Trump is making no secret of his agenda of revenge and retribution.
David Rothkopf/The Daily Beast:
Kamala Harris Revealed What the U.S. Wants to See After the Israel-Hamas War Is Over
While Harris has been intensively engaged with the president and the rest of the team shaping the U.S.’ actions in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel, she has from the outset shared the president’s concern that somehow the cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinians must be broken.
Precisely what interim steps must be taken to achieve that goal was the subject of her meetings with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan—who is president of the United Arab Emirates, and a phone call she had with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.
In a public statement following the meetings, the vice president said, “There is a mutual desire to figure out how we are going to approach ‘the day after’ in ways that bring stability and peace in the region.”
