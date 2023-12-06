The Texas Tribune reported Saturday that the Texas GOP executive committee rejected a proposed ban on associating with Nazi sympathizers and Holocaust deniers. This comes in the wake of another Texas Tribune story about white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who in October visited the offices of Republican strategist Jonathan Stickland’s firm Pale Horse Strategies, which describes itself as “the engine that drives the conservative movement.”

Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, and former Texas State Representative Matt Rinaldi was at Pale Horse’s office for seven hours according to the Tribune’s reporting but denied meeting with Fuentes or even knowing Fuentes was in the building.

Even the conservative-leaning Dallas Morning News called out the Texas GOP’s "Nazi problem"

"Think about that for a minute. The state Republican Party refused to officially prohibit associating with Nazis or neo-Nazis or whatever stripe of antisemitic and racist hatemongers who have gone from trolling the internet’s underbelly to meeting with state party leaders," they said.

"All Texas Republicans need to think about whether this group is really representing them," they continued. "Have we gone this far that we can’t support the sort of common sense and decency this resolution was intended to bolster?"

"If you are a Republican and this disturbs you as much as it did us, answer the call to hold the party accountable."

One can hope. But I won't hold my breath.

