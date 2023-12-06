Hunter Biden’s offer to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee left Republicans struggling to explain why they don’t want him talking publicly and are demanding a closed-door deposition. Their demands have not been compelling, and Biden’s lawyer reiterated that he will appear in public or not at all.

"As indicated in my November 28, 2023, letter, Mr. Biden has offered to appear at a hearing on the December 13, 2023, date you have reserved, or another date this month, to answer any question pertinent and relevant to the subject matter stated in your November 8, 2023, letter," Biden’s letter, Abbe Lowell, wrote in a letter to Oversight Chair James Comer.

Lowell did not mince words about why that is: "He is making this choice because the Committee has demonstrated time and again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public—a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings."

This comes days after Comer tried to sell the public on a claim that he’d proven that President Joe Biden had profited from his son’s business dealings—because the son had repaid the father slightly more than $4,000 for a car loan.

That kind of wild misrepresentation of reality is exactly why Hunter Biden needs to do whatever it takes to avoid speaking to Comer behind closed doors. Comer is a brazen liar and no matter what Biden said in a private deposition, Comer would be on Fox News and Newsmax within hours, claiming he had proof that the president is corrupt. Only after a few days of headlines about Comer’s claims would the truth come out, at which point it would get a fraction of the media attention that the lies had gotten. That’s Comer’s plan. It’s how House Republicans are selling impeachment. All Hunter Biden can do is try not to feed into it.

