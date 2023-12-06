Kevin McCarthy bids Congress adieu

Less than three months after Rep. Kevin McCarthy brashly told reporters that he would “never quit,” the former speaker announced that he is, in fact, quitting. This is a stunning development from the man who was second in line to the presidency just months ago. All that sucking up to Donald Trump and MAGA types didn't pay off for McCarthy in the end, and now he’s running for the exit.

The ramifications of his departure are huge. Daily Kos Elections' David Nir rebuts the rampant misinformation around the rapidly shrinking GOP majority and explains how this brings the GOP one step closer to chaos.

McCarthy isn't just leaving with whatever shred of dignity he has left, he's also leaving as a prolific GOP fundraiser. As the old saying goes, “money talks and bullshit walks.” In this case, both are walking out that door.

From Capone to dictatorship: Trump's troubling interview with Hannity

Trump promised to be a dictator “on day one,” and that was just the start.

Moms for Liberty struggles with fallout from sexual assault allegation against co-founder's husband

This is the story that keeps on giving.

Taylor Swift is Time's person of the year and the far right is big mad about it

The far right just can’t shake it off that this woman keeps on winning.

Hunter Biden's lawyer explains exactly why Biden will only testify publicly

Hunter Biden’s explanation makes a lot more sense than the Republicans’ effort to keep any such testimony secret.

Jim Jordan's selective outrage: Document demands and dismissals

This is so ridiculous that it beggars belief.

Team Biden: Feeling lukewarm on the economy? Just wait until Republicans strip your health insurance

Trump has gifted Democrats and President Joe Biden with a winning campaign issue.

Ukraine Update: Trump, Putin prevail with Republican senators

Ronald Reagan is turning in his grave. When did Republicans become so weak on security?

Norman Lear, producer of TV's 'All in the Family' and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101

Pour one out for the man who raised so many of us with his humor and liberal ideals.

