On Wednesday, Lara Trump went on Newsmax as a surrogate for the four-time-indicted Donald Trump in his bid to become dictator of America. Lara was sent out to smooth over her father-in-law’s most recent disastrous interview where he literally admitted he planned on being a dictator, not a president, on “day one” if he were to win in 2024.

When asked about President Joe Biden’s recent remarks that he was “not sure” he’d be running in 2024 if it wasn’t for Trump’s continued threat to our democracy, Lara seemed to be projecting onto Biden.

Well, is that because he thinks that Donald Trump might investigate his family even further? You know, you look at this situation with Hunter Biden, I think a lot of people might draw some correlation there and say, well, maybe the only reason that Joe Biden is trying to hang on to power is because his family depends on him trying to continue the cover up that we know has happened for the Biden crime family.

Of the many problems facing Trump and his MAGA-publican party, the fact that reality does not line up with their worldview is probably the most fundamental. The GOP’s relentless and stark hypocrisy is part of a protracted anti-democratic propaganda campaign by a minority party in service of a small billionaire class.

The silver lining was that Trump’s daughter-in-law didn’t force us to listen to any of her new attempts at being a musician.

Markos and Kerry give their thoughts on what the country is facing in 2024. The Republican Party is running on losing issues like abortion and repealing the ACA—with no explanation of what they plan on replacing it with. Trump has a lot of criming to atone for, and the Republican platform remains set on destroying democracy.