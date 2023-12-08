Ahh, nothing like right-wing Facebook memes. Especially ones that have a pronoun as the third word and then proudly proclaim their refusal to use any pronouns.

Let’s start with that weird fixation on pronouns. As one commenter on Reddit wrote, that is particularly limiting to their ability to communicate.

Here’s a somewhat comprehensive list of words they don’t use: Personal Pronouns: These pronouns are used to refer to people and animals. Examples include "I," "you," "he," "she," "it," "we," and "they." Possessive Pronouns: These pronouns help show possession or ownership of something. Examples include "my," "your," "his," "her," "its," "our," and "their." Demonstrative Pronouns: These pronouns help point to specific things. Examples include "this," "that," "these," and "those." Interrogative Pronouns: These pronouns help ask questions. Examples include "who," "whom," "which," "what," and "whose." Relative Pronouns: These pronouns help introduce dependent clauses. Examples include "who," "whom," "which," "that," and "whose." Indefinite Pronouns: These pronouns help refer to unspecified people or things. Examples include "all," "any," "each," "every," "no one," "none," "some," "anybody," "anyone," and "anything." Reciprocal Pronouns: These pronouns are used to refer to a mutual relationship between two or more people. Examples include "each other" and "one another." Intensive Pronouns: These pronouns help emphasize a noun or pronoun. Examples include "myself," "yourself," "himself," "herself," "itself," "ourselves," and "themselves." Reflexive Pronouns: These pronouns are used to refer back to the subject of the sentence. Examples include "myself," "yourself," "himself," "herself," "itself," "ourselves," and "themselves."

Still “unvxxed”? Good for them. We’re no longer deep into a global pandemic killing millions. If people want to increase their chances of suffering a painful illness, more power to them. Me, I’m taking my flu and COVID-19 annual shots, but I no longer judge those who don’t. It’s a different world.

Thing is, not a lot of people are talking about it anymore. Democrats sure as heck have moved on because the disease has (mostly) moved on. It’s surprising that the meme didn’t also complain about masks, because why not keep living in the glory days when allegiance to a virus was a conservative cultural marker? And the “third winter of death” thing is similarly weird. Literally not a thing.

People can decide their levels of risk aversion and behave accordingly.

I do call bullshit on the “commun!st” line, however. No movement becomes so uniformly pro-Putin (and pro-Trump) without openness and appreciation for Soviet-era tyrannical repression and oppression.

They claim they don’t want communism, but they’ve bought into a budding tyrant’s cult of personality. They want the government to meddle in people’s medical decisions. They want to tell parents what their kids can or can’t do. They want to ban books. They want to end First Amendment free speech rights. They want to police the culture. Their whole “thin blue line” crap is fascist worship of authoritarian security forces.

So sure, this meme personality isn’t vaccinated. But when it comes to pronouns and communism? One out of three isn’t so great.