Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz went on CNN Thursday to talk about what Democrats are doing versus what Republicans are not doing. Walz is the new chair of the Democratic Governors Association, and was asked about a comment he recently made to Politico about the “weirdness” of Republican politicians.

He pulled no punches, pointing out how the Republican Party actually operates.

[It’s] just the strange things they become obsessed with: demonizing our children, becoming obsessed with people's personal lives in their bedrooms, restricting freedoms. I'm surrounded by states who are spending their time figuring out how to ban “Charlotte's Web” in their schools, while we're banishing hunger from ours with free breakfast and lunch. That's what the public’s looking for. That's what they're trying to get to.

And [Republicans] will weirdly obsess with everything to be mean and cruel and small in their ideas. And I didn't hear anything last night that did anything different to that. So I'll stand by that. I just think Americans know this is just weird stuff to be focused on. And many of the times it's just projection. We hear these stories every time they want to project morality to us.

And I say, as your elected leaders, you don't need to hear a sermon from us, but you expect us to try and live one. And I think whether it's making sure the middle class has what they need, protecting reproductive rights, truly addressing climate change, governors are doing that across the country. They're popular with that.

And I think we understand we're being able to do that because of Joe Biden's policies, whether it's the Infrastructure Act, CHIPS Act, bringing manufacturing back to America. Those are things people want to hear about, not demonizing some child because of who they are. At the end of the day, Americans are better than that.