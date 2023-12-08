Once again, under President Joe Biden's stewardship, the U.S. economy is making a mockery of its critics. According to the latest jobs report, November brought:

And no one knows better than Fox News that if Donald Trump were presiding over an economy that solidly outperformed expectations for the better part of two years, he would be insufferably screaming it from the rafters in every venue available to him.

The fake news media promised a recession ...

They said this couldn't be done, but ...

No one will give me the credit I deserve, but ...

Fox News talking heads were so baffled by how to spin the jobs numbers into a drag on Biden that some positive coverage slipped through.

x Fox guest: 14 million jobs created, economic growth at 5%, unemployment at historic lows, small business records being broken. If you actually ask the voters, they love the infrastructure bill, what President Biden is doing pic.twitter.com/iieUV0QsM3 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 8, 2023

"We like 14 million jobs created—almost a million in manufacturing—economic growth at 5%, unemployment at historic lows, small business records being broken," said Fox News guest Jonathan Kott, former communications director for Sen. Joe Manchin, ticking through the positives. "So we do love talking about Bidenomics, we love talking about the components of it, and if you actually ask the voters, they love that stuff, they love the infrastructure bill when you actually talk to them about what's in the bill."

Yep, that about sums it up.

Surely, the evening crew at Fox News will get more creative or even just flat-out ignore the latest data. But yeesh, these jobs reports aren't leaving Trump's allies much to work with, given the fact they plan on making the economy a key piece of the 2024 MAGA rallying cry.