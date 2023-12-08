On Friday, Rep. James Comer brought his catastrophic mess of an impeachment inquiry to CNN. Speaking with host Jake Tapper, the chair of the House Oversight Committee couldn’t even be bothered to pretend he had any evidence against President Joe Biden and his family and instead tried to promote such a twisted joke of a conspiracy theory that Tapper just made fun of him by repeating it back.
The theory, of course, is that Hunter Biden has been indicted in order to protect him … from indictment.
James Comer: My concern is that [special counsel David] Weiss may have indicted Hunter Biden to protect him from having to be deposed.
Campaign Action
Jake Tapper: Ahh yes, yes! He indicted him to protect him. Yes, the classic rubric. He indicted him to protect him. I got it.
Comer: This whole thing, Jake, has been about a coverup, you know, you’ve got two …
Tapper: That's why he decided to do it? To protect him, to cover it up?
Comer: Well, look, you indict him on the least little things, the gun charge and not paying tax …
Tapper: He's facing 17 additional years in prison! These are felonies.