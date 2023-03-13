Trump's time in the barrel looks to finally be coming, and he's obsessing over it

One source told the Post, “It has him on edge and a lot of people around him on edge.”

But Smith isn't the only prosecutor haunting Trump. Indictments are imminent in the probe being run by Georgia Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into whether Trump tried to subvert the state's 2020 election results. In fact, the forewoman of the special grand jury examining the case brought some unwanted publicity to the proceedings last month when she revealed the jury's final report recommended indicting more than a dozen people.

Trump's attorneys were also reportedly incensed when The New York Times broke the story last Thursday that Trump had been invited by the Manhattan district attorney to testify next week in the case involving hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Though one aide said there's no chance Trump will testify in the matter, they added, “We all live in a constant state of worry."

And probably with good reason, according to Harry Litman, former U.S. attorney, deputy assistant attorney general, and current host of the podcast Talking Feds.

Speaking with NPR, Litman called the likely indictment of a former president "seismic" since it has never happened before in the history of the republic.

Litman said that although there does seem to be some angst about which prosecutor might be the first to indict, it likely won't matter several months from now in the grand scheme of things.

"I think if we flash forward three or four months, there'll be two, three, maybe more criminal charges pending against the former president," Litman guessed, adding, "at that point, who happened to go first will recede in importance in front of a whole morass of different legal—criminal and civil—battles."

Oh yeah, let's not forget New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump, his business, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. for $250 million over a pattern of financial fraud. Trump took the Fifth over 440 times in that deposition.

