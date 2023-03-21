Take action against the climate crisis: We can urge divestment now!

On March 21, climate activists in more than 80 cities across the country plan to cut up their credit cards and close their bank accounts to represent the relationship between big banks and what that money is used for, Yes Magazine reported:

The day of action is the latest effort in a yearslong campaign to get Wall Street to stop funding fossil fuels. It also shows that more and more people are beginning to grasp something important: Our money is our carbon.

“The goal is to link cash and carbon in people’s minds,” [Bill] McKibben [whose new organization Third Act is leading the day of action] told me. “When you look at huge wildfires and devastating hurricanes, yes, you should blame ExxonMobil, but you should also blame Citi, Chase, and Bank of America.”

When you put your money in the bank, it isn’t just sitting idly waiting for you to use it. The bank can use up to 90% of the money in your account to provide loans to companies across the economy. If you bank with Citi, Chase, Wells Fargo, or Bank of America―the world’s four largest funders of fossil fuels―they are using a percentage of that money to finance new coal mines, oil pipelines, and the massive build-out of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that is currently exacerbating environmental racism in the Gulf South.