Take action against the climate crisis: We can urge divestment now!

This April and May, investors in Wall Street banks and insurance companies will vote on at least four shareholder proposals related to climate justice and Indigenous rights. This is an opportunity for the climate movement to ensure these banks, insurance companies, pension funds, and asset managers are acting in line with their stated objectives, and in line with our values of preventing climate chaos and protecting front-line communities.
These are the most important climate votes you’ve never heard of. We have to do everything in our power to make sure that major public pensions and other large investors are voting for climate justice this spring.
There are several resolutions we’re paying attention to this year. These include:
-
a resolution calling for a time-bound phase-out of financing for companies engaged in fossil fuel expansion
-
a resolution demanding that big banks report on how they respect internationally recognised human rights standards for Indigenous peoples
-
an anti-greenwashing resolution that would push banks to adopt real climate targets
-
a resolution calling on big banks to publish a comprehensive plan to transition away from fossil fuels
The good news is that a shareholder resolution doesn’t need to get a majority of the vote in order to be effective—success is measured by changes in business practices, not in vote counts. What threshold a proposal needs to cross to spur change within a company depends on the proposal itself, what other outside pressure the company is experiencing, and how much of a change the proposal requires. In the past, proposals with 10%-20% support have garnered change, while others needed to reach significant majorities to make an impact.
Shareholder activism is one tool in our toolkit to get Wall Street to stop financing climate destruction—but it’s a big one toward our goal of divestment from fossil fuels. Climate risks are financial risks. It’s vital that major banks, insurance companies, and public pensions vote to support these resolutions.
Sign the petition to demand that state treasurers, banks, insurance companies, and public pensions vote “yes” on critical climate justice and Indigenous rights resolutions this spring.
Comments are closed on this story.