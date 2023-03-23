These corporations still fund insurrectionists. Let's flood their inboxes and demand they stop

The Jan. 6 select committee skillfully presented evidence of how Trump and MAGA Republicans planned, promoted, and paid for a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. These same bad actors haven't slowed down in the time since. Yet, corporations have and continue to donate millions to the very Republican members of Congress that the Jan. 6 select committee investigated, including Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Barry Loudermilk, and Ronny Jackson.

The “pledge” some corporations made feigned assurance to their customers and employees about how much they value our democracy, but it's obvious they value something more. The rush to defend our democratic elections and distance themselves from violence-inciting democracy traitors has turned out to be simply an attempt at good PR following an attempted coup.

We’re taking this opportunity to demand these corporations stop! When you click the petition link and sign/send, letters will go directly to these corporations with that demand. We need your help to flood their inboxes!

These companies continue to donate to anti-democracy campaigns in the shadows. Corporations that claim to support democracy while privately supporting pro-insurrectionists hypocritically dismiss the majority of Americans who want to see businesses more engaged in the defense of democracy.

We see them, and we demand these corporations stop funding insurrectionists immediately.

Sign and send the petition to corporations: You stopped your support of insurrectionists once. Do it again—permanently.