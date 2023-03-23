'Tucker Carlson's Face Coach' is some of the best work The Daily Show has done in a while

Correspondent Michael Kosta as 'Gavin Bancroft,' Fox News Face coach.

The Daily Show has been trying new things over the last couple of months. They have gone to a weekly guest host model, showcasing a variety of comedic talents in the chair. They are also playing around with the formatting and the production style of their field talent.

On Wednesday, in a pre-filmed two-minute segment titled The Daily Show Presents: The People Behind the People, they created a satirical piece of a very important person behind the scenes at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson show: his face coach.

Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta plays “Gavin Bancroft,” Tucker’s behind the scenes reaction inspirer. What does he do? “If you’ve ever seen Tucker looking like a groom that pooped himself at the altar, or a scandalized baked-potato, well then you’ve seen my work.” Bancroft wants you to know that it isn’t an easy job. "Some people think Tucker was born with a face that looks like an inbred boat shoe.”

Watching Bancroft at work, allows Daily Show writers to really let go at those strange strange faces Tucker likes to make. Staring at the live-to-tape broadcast of Carlson, Bancroft speaks into Tucker’s earpiece, saying things like, “All right Tucker, gaze into the camera like you’re a 10-year-old watching a cow give birth.” You’ve seen the face—it’s really something to behold.