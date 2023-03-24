Meadows and other former Trump aides can't claim executive privilege, judge rules

Trump is expected to appeal.

“The DOJ is continuously stepping far outside the standard norms in attempting to destroy the long accepted, long held, Constitutionally based standards of attorney-client privilege and executive privilege,” a Trump spokesperson said in a statement. “There is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump. The deranged Democrats and their comrades in the mainstream media are corrupting the legal process and weaponizing the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion, because they are clearly losing the political battle.”

That mention of attorney-client privilege is a reference to Howell’s previous decision to allow the special counsel to invoke the crime-fraud exception after showing evidence that Trump used the advice of his lawyer, Evan Corcoran, in furtherance of a crime. Far from being a major step outside norms to destroy “constitutionally based” standards, the crime-fraud exception has been well established—even if it is more often used in mafia prosecutions than investigations of former presidents hoarding classified documents. Howell’s decision there was upheld on appeal.

In the Meadows et al. question of executive privilege, Howell ruled that the current president gets to make executive privilege decisions. In January 2022, Trump lost an executive privilege claim relating to documents being turned over to the Jan. 6 committee, but in that case the Supreme Court sidestepped the question of whether a former president could claim executive privilege when the sitting president did not.

The appeals court moved at lightning speed to resolve the attorney-client privilege question when it came to Corcoran, so it seems likely that a Trump appeal here would similarly be resolved before long.

