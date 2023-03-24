New York changes its famous 'I [heart] NY' logo and a lot of people are not happy

This week, Mayor Eric Adams, flanked by Gov. Kathy Hochul and president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City Kathryn Wylde, unveiled a new “We [Love] NYC” logo, set to update the famous, almost 50-year-old “I [Love] NY” one. It has led to quite a bit of controversy. On the one hand there are many who are simply annoyed that Adams and Hochul seem to be wasting their time on frivolous redesigns of something people already like, and on the other hand—it’s a redesign.

Responses to the new design have been, on the whole, negative. Some people have offered up other options for a rebranding in its place. The logo, done by Graham Clifford designs, holds very closely to the original. But there are three major differences: the language is pluralized and the C in NYC is added. The new font was pulled from New York City subway signs for inspiration, and gone is the rounded serif of the old American Typewriter font. Finally, the original heart logo, a pre-emoji stroke of genius by original designer Milton Glaser, has been made more three-dimensional with shading, is larger, and promises more digital uses (i.e. using other icons or emojis in its place).

The fact of the matter is any design rebranding is received with a bias, regardless of one’s personal aesthetic. That bias consists of one thing: Did I like the way it looked before enough that I’m not interested in seeing things changed? If you didn’t care for a design before, you are more likely to be enthusiastic about any change to that design. The reverse is frequently true as well, with the caveat that sometimes if you did like an old logo and don’t mind the new logo, you will say something like, “It’s fine—but why did they need to change it?”

In the case of New York City and Mayor Adams, there are a few things at work here.