Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: 'Not the odds, but the stakes'

You have to hand it to Stormy Daniels.

After all of Donald Trump’s well-documented malfeasance over the decades – his fake university and failed casino, his Covid denialism, his consorting with dictators, his blatant lies about election fraud, his incitement of a deadly riot – it has taken a hush money payment to a porn actress to create the most imminent threat that he’ll face criminal charges

It may seem bizarre that such a small-time offense – a mere $130,000 to conceal a reported affair -- could be the thing to bring down this world-class con man.

But in the never-ending weirdness of Trump World, it would make a kind of inevitable sense.

The tawdriness of the Stormy Daniels situation, after all, is a perfect match for one of Trump’s enduring qualities.