Trump's Waco, Texas rally was a low-effort whine-o-thon attended by gullible sedition backers

Trump's been all but promising that his followers will engage in mass violence if American law enforcement dares lay a hand on him in response to any one of his suspected crimes, so the nods to violent militias have been coming hard and heavy in recent weeks—including a heavy push of antisemitic conspiracy theories lifted from neo-Nazi groups

As for the actual substance of Trump's Waco event? Don't worry, there wasn't any. It's been a while since we've done one of these but Trump hasn't learned any new tricks, he assembled the usual gaggle of two-bit conspiracy theorists and sedition backers to goose the crowd, and if you're wondering how the Donald Trump fan club has been doing of late, after Dear Leader mounted an attempted coup, then slithered off to Florida to surround himself with yet another layer of outlet mall lawyers to fend off yet another wave of investigations into his crimes?

Oh, they're all in fine form, don't you worry about that. Fine form.

Can you imagine living next to that guy. Can you imagine being the poor sap at the printing shop who had to help this doofus turn this junior high clip art into an enormous 6-foot tall homage to a reality TV star turned national traitor. I bet his children not only don't talk to him, they've all moved at least three states away.

You can't tell me this one isn't a stand-up comic just pranking the interviewer. I mean, come on:

x Guy at Trump rally asked why he loves Trump: “His vision, and the fact that he stands for truth .. truth, justice, and the American way. He leads by example. He goes out to these restaurants and meets the people.” pic.twitter.com/W90CuB4YAZ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2023

Donald Trump's attacks on those who dare prosecute him have been having his desired effect. Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has been getting death threats.

x Guy at Trump rally today calls for people to make a “citizen’s arrest” of Alvin Bragg. pic.twitter.com/6UcGCHuEuf — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2023

So there's your crowd. Then there's the usual Trump preshow. Trump has been doing this, too, since 2016; the premise has been "the people who come to my rallies are mostly children, but I don't have a monster truck so this will have to do."

x Trump’s plane just flew over the rally in Waco with Danger Zone playing in the background pic.twitter.com/8H3pQcSTgw — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2023

Blasting "Danger Zone" while a private jet does a lazy turn above the crowd is not what makes this art. What makes this art is our assumption that while Trump's jet was doing this flyover, Trump was on the toilet the whole time.

Do you think he wouldn't do that?

So it's the same-old same-old, but this time with a heavy tinge of implied violence and a bunch of people onstage who, by definition, think that rallying a crowd to attack the U.S. Congress is a valid Republican response to getting sad news on an election day.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was there to regurgitate antisemitic tropes from whatever neo-Nazi propaganda flier she last swallowed:

x Marge at the Trump rally; “Here we have Alvin Bragg, on the verge of breaking the law, as he’s trying to please his Master, George Soros.” pic.twitter.com/lE7fTXGh5d — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2023

Then there's this canker.

x Ted Nugent at Trump rally: “I want my money back! I didn’t authorize any money to Ukraine for some homosexual weirdo!” pic.twitter.com/AmwM120Pb9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2023

As for Trump himself, the man will never learn a new trick. Not ever. He is fueled by grievance and paranoia. Everyone he's ever met is a big guy with tears in his eyes who thinks he's Palm Beach Jesus or whatever.

x Trump bashing DeSantis. He says DeSantis came to him with tears in his eyes begging him for an endorsement. pic.twitter.com/TLqGKIRWqJ — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2023

He'll just go off on whatever tangent he wants to. Did you know he wants to regain the presidency so that he can vanquish his enemies and design better buildings? Of course you do, he keeps saying this crap.

x Trump pledges to get rid of ugly buildings pic.twitter.com/jE0Et98Amo — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2023

Imagine hearing this and still putting a "TRUMP OR DEATH" flag on your SUV.

x Trump says a famous man asked him how he puts on his clothing pic.twitter.com/hu6HYUh1ik — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2023

You might not know this but Donald Trump is the big cheese in his Florida assisted living facility.

x Trump says no one called him stupid anymore because he aced a dementia test

“Got them all right. Some of them are tough” pic.twitter.com/xDVyGvXmZb — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2023

It's all just horseshit from top to bottom. How did any of these people even drive to the rally venue. Did their moms have to drive them? How the hell do they dress themselves?

x the thing about the lies is they’re incredibly easy to debunk — but that’s the loyalty test. fact-checking is blasphemy. truth is whatever you’re told it is. https://t.co/AWSJZ8wmKH — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 25, 2023

Seriously, these people shouldn't be allowed to own hair dryers, much less weapons.

So that was that. There was no big announcement that everyone should grab their guns and come gun down Trump's latest enemies. There was sex trafficker Matt Gaetz, because of course there was. But mostly Trump was just the treasonous ball of crap he's always been, a man with grade-school solutions to every problem and who only really cares about problems that stand between himself and his imagined future greatness.

x Trump: They keep saying I think DeSanctus could do well with farmers. I don’t think so. Based on polls, he’s not doing ok with anything.. It’s not good when you look at statistically how he did on Covid. Not good at all. Look at how does on crime. Not good pic.twitter.com/2dyyR2cdBa — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2023

Boooooooring.

