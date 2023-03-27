This is a climate crisis. Join us in demanding Biden do everything he can to save our planet

Here in the U.S., not only do we continue to grapple with extreme temperatures and weather, but the costs associated with increased numbers of hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and floods fueled by global warming continue to hemorrhage our economy, costing the U.S. $165 billion just in 2022. We must act now to prevent these weather events while we still have the chance.

We're up against powerful interests. The Supreme Court hindered our ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. Fossil fuel companies spend millions lobbying Congress and shuffling blame for climate change from producers to consumers with deceptive advertising. Big Oil is determined to protect profits, even if they burn the planet down in the process.

In 2022, Congress passed the largest climate action legislation in the country's history that will address some aspects of climate mitigation―but it's still not enough! We need every tool in our arsenal to fight those forces.

One of those tools is the Biden administration declaring climate an emergency under the National Emergencies Act. That would give us the ability to reinstate the crude oil export ban, redirect disaster relief funds toward distributed renewable energy construction in front-line communities, and marshal companies to fast-track renewable transportation and clean power generation. All this while creating millions of high-quality union jobs.

Climate change is already an emergency―we need legislation and an emergency declaration. There’s still more Biden can do. It’s time for the Biden administration to step up and act before it’s too late.

Sign the petition to President Biden: Declare climate an emergency under the National Emergencies Act.