Sign our petition: Stop Ron DeSantis, Florida Republicans, and their ignorant, extremist agenda

The governor's aggressive approach to education reform exposes a terrifying agenda, including draconian book bans, the dilution of AP African American studies, and the dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. By equating historical analysis with indoctrination, DeSantis has shown that he is more concerned with promoting a narrow, sanitized version of American history than fostering understanding and empathy among Florida's youth.

His aim appears to be the creation of a state-sanctioned curriculum that promotes a narrow, conservative worldview, one that erases any dissenting voices or perspectives.

The ongoing book-banning campaign is particularly troubling. DeSantis has taken a page from history's darkest chapters by imposing draconian restrictions on literature in schools in a blatant attempt to control what kids learn. By limiting access to books that challenge the conservative status quo, DeSantis fosters an environment that denies students the opportunity to explore different perspectives and develop critical thinking skills. This sends a clear message to future generations: Conformity, not intellectual curiosity, is the key to success.

The hostile takeover of the progressive New College of Florida is a chilling example of the lengths DeSantis is willing to go to impose his agenda on the state's education system. The installation of right-wing allies on the college's board of trustees, the firing of its president, and the suggested adoption of a conservative, Christian curriculum all point to an insidious attempt to reshape the institution in his image.

Aptly described as a political arsonist, DeSantis has ignited a devastating firestorm against education in Florida, burning through decades of progress and threatening to reduce the state's schools to smoldering ruins. By championing regressive legislation and fanning the flames of ignorance and fear, the governor is wreaking havoc on the lives of countless students, teachers, and families.

The Florida GOP continues to double down on censorship legislation this legislative session, advancing bills that expand the previous “Don’t Say Gay” law, and target everything from diversity rights, immigration, and freedom of the press—a platform The Guardian dubbed “free to do as you are told.” They’ve even pitched a bill to eliminate the Florida Democratic Party.

We must recognize and reject the dangerous path Gov. DeSantis is leading Florida down. As citizens, we must stand up for the values of intellectual freedom, diversity, and inclusivity that form the bedrock of a thriving democratic society. It is crucial that we denounce Gov. DeSantis' extremist policies and fight to ensure that our children receive an education that reflects the diversity and complexity of the world in which they live.

