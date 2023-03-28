'We're not gonna fix it': Tennessee Republican says nothing can be done to stop gun violence

We have tried nothing and nothing has worked. This is the general refrain from conservatives about gun violence in our country. It is also the refrain from conservatives about income inequality, housing, living wages, health care costs, social security, education, and just about any pressing issue our country has faced since Ronald Reagan rode his great head of hair into the White House.

The latest tragedy of gun violence, a mass shooting at a Nashville Christian private school that left three children and three staffers dead, has brought about the same cycle of anger and pleading with republicans to do something to stop the number one killer of children 1 through 18 in the United States—gun violence. Tennessee’s Republican Party has not simply done nothing to stop gun violence; they have promoted it by loosening their already tepid gun safety laws.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, best known for recently working to pass legislation in Tennessee that would ban—through a law—drag shows, was stopped by reporters on the steps of the Volunteer State’s capitol building. Seeing as they legislated drag shows in what they characterized as an attempt to save children, they asked Mr. Burchett what he and other legislators might legislate to fix the country’s mass shooting problem.

Burchett’s response: "We're not gonna fix it."

Oh, but there’s so much more depth in the moral well for Burchett to sink to—watch as he claims to be impotent to do anything at all to help repair a country where being murdered by guns is the number-one killer of children.

