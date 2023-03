Rep. Greene continues terrorizing House Committee meeting with new anti-trans screed

The clip begins as Rep. Greene is clearly in the middle of one of her offensive fact-free rambles, saying, “But another thing I’d like to point out that we haven’t really talked about here,” before launching into what can only be described as transphobic dross. This is verbatim, though I’ve added punctuation since Ms. Greene speaks entirely in one long run-on sentence any time her mouth is open:

“Is the gigantic impact on mental health of our kids while they were forced to stay home. Many of them alone. Sitting in front of a screen for most of their waking hours, because they were trying to educate themself with online learning, which was a failure for many, but they were also spending their time on TikTok and Instagram—which are two poison pills for our children’s minds. And since, since this time, these school closures, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in trans-identifying children, which is something that was not normal or common many years before this and I think that’s completely devastating. But I’d also like to...”

Graciously the clip ends here. What lies and which group of people Greene will pivot to attack in her next run-on sentence remains to be seen. She has already spent time attacking Mexicans and Canadians today.

x Greene: Since the school closures, we have seen a dramatic increase in trans identifying children which is something that was not normal or common many years before this and I think that’s completely devastating pic.twitter.com/qR0b91NFAo — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2023

I guess this is sort of like the transphobic version of former Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe’s snowball in Congress to disprove climate change. As someone pointed out, it is very hard to follow who and what we are supposed to be angry at.

x Wait, I thought the schools were indoctrinating them. — Dan Kastner (@dankastner) March 28, 2023

And there is the issue of one’s priorities.

x Children being shot in school is not devastating, but this is.



Got it. — RazzLi (@razzli_) March 28, 2023

And finally, on the topic of identification.

x I really wish she’d identify as a decent human being, but that ain’t happening — Robyn Maharaj (@rpmwriter) March 28, 2023

