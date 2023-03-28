Ginni Thomas backed Donald Trump's attempted coup. Now the Supreme Court spouse has a new project

Based on Ginni Thomas' own promotion of the group, some of the captains of conservatism purported to be involved in the group's launch included coup-linked Trump White House lawyer Cleta Mitchell, disgraced propaganda producer James O'Keefe, and conservative propaganda pioneer Richard Viguerie, the man who invented direct-mail shitposting long before the internet version existed. But it also sounds like Thomas was perhaps fibbing about all of their involvement, given that Mitchell denied it and the other two refused to talk.

Other names the Post was able to dig up: aspirational fascist Charlie Kirk; a Breitbart News executive; and Allen Freaking West. See, this is what I mean: All of these little groups are just new combinations of the same hundred or so conspiracy-riddled far-right cranks, all propped up by the same handful of ultra-rich donors, all self-promoting each other's efforts all the time in one big [extremely redacted pornographic scene involving every conservative figure you know].

I suspect this is also why conservatives can so rapidly coalesce around similar or identical talking points whenever anything happens in the news, ever. There's like a hundred people in the whole damn movement, at least when it comes to top leadership positions, and every last damn one of them knows everyone else's phone number. We saw that during the Trump coup attempt, too; if there's anyone in the whole conservative movement who did not have White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' personal text number, it would seem a surprise.

As for what happened to "Crowdsourcers," which from Ginni Thomas' description is or was a 100% paranoia-based outfit modeled after the folds of Thomas' own conspiracy-pushing brain, referencing "cultural Marxism" and an "oppressed" conservative "minority," it doesn't sound like even the Post was able to suss it out. It may still exist, but be dormant. It may have petered out after the initial cash infusion. And if Ginni Thomas was herself paid anything from those funds, she and her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, never disclosed it.

It doesn't particularly matter. Whether Thomas mounts her pro-sedition campaigns under one name or another is a footnote. It's the same small set of far-right funders that push these things into being; they're headed by the same attention-seeking brothers and staffed up with the same crowd of increasingly fascist-minded Conservative Political Action Conference attendees. If we never hear the name "Crowdsourcers" again, it'll just mean that the push to blame all of America's ills on democracy and "cultural Marxism" and too much tolerance these days will instead have been branded under something different.

Crowdsourcers, though. That certainly sounds like it was meant to be a Libs of TikTok-styled campaign targeting individual Americans for public demonization. Definitely a fascist turn your neighbors in vibe on that one.

