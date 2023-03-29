Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The shrinking appetite for another Donald Trump presidency

Good interview with analysis of the situation in Israel and how it relates to Trump and the U.S. from Dan Perry, former Editor of Europe, Africa & Middle East for the AP:

Six in 10 Americans don't want Trump to be president again: 2024 poll The poll found 39% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Trump The majority of Americans do not want former President Donald Trump to be elected in 2024, while voters remain split on whether he participated in any illegal activity regarding his hush money scandal. A new NPR/Marist poll found that only 38% of national adults want Trump to be president again, while the majority of 61% do not want the Republican to serve another term in office. According to the survey, 76% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 11% of Democrats want Trump to serve another four years in the White House.

x I'd be surprised if Dems lost this. It's not nearly as safe as people on here seem to think, IMO (we've been modeling this, but that won't be released until closer to Monday), but Kelly is probably as big of an underdog against Protasiewicz as Walker was vs Warnock in the runoffs — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) March 28, 2023

Sahil Kapur and Scott Wong/NBC News:

Top Republicans balk at Trump highlighting Jan. 6 rioters, calling it politically unwise Some Republican senators said they don’t understand why Trump keeps relitigating the Capitol attack and those who were prosecuted for breaking the law. Top Senate Republicans broke with former President Donald Trump on Monday over his decision to feature video of Jan. 6 rioters at his weekend rally in Texas. Some disagreed with his judgment in playing a video that exalts those who took part in the attack on the Capitol and were arrested, rejecting the narrative in pro-Trump circles that the rioters were “peaceful” protesters. Other Republicans said it is an unwise political strategy for Trump to focus on the attempted insurrection as he seeks a comeback bid in 2024. “People who violated the law should be prosecuted. And they have been,” Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who previously held the No. 2 spot in Senate Republican leadership, told NBC News.

Tara Palmeri/Puck News:

Trump’s Fundraising Fatigue A lackluster pre-indictment-gate small-dollar haul highlights an unlikely vulnerability vexing the Trump campaign: the easy money is no longer there. The $1.5 million that Donald Trump has allegedly raised off his looming indictment appears to be causing some agitation within the former president’s orbit, likely because, as insiders will agree, $1.5 million isn’t actually a huge sum compared to his past scandal-adjacent fundraising blitzes. After the F.B.I. raid at Mar-a-Lago, for instance, Trump raised $2 million in two days, per The Washington Post. He also raised $40 million in the first quarter of 2021, post-Jan. 6. But his best fundraising days may be behind him, such as when he raised $11.5 million on the day the Access Hollywood tape emerged. Simply put, indictment or no indictment, the grassroots supporters simply aren’t opening their checkbook the way they used to. Obviously, there may be a surge if Trump really is arrested, as he predicted earlier this week. Nevertheless, it just goes to show that Trump is no longer the exception to the small-dollar fundraising drought that has been affecting all Republicans. His defenders say fundraising is down, in part, because of all of the email spam over the last cycle, which suggests that his base is only temporarily tapped out. But if small-dollar fundraising was his super power, he seems to have lost it.

x Don't overlook this, it's a big deal: Michigan Dems are passing pro-labor *and* pro-LGBTQ/abortion bills. They're explicitly casting this as a pro-worker agenda, economically *and* culturally. This is the blue state answer to red state culture war madness:https://t.co/ysbzdrc1iq — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 27, 2023

PBS:

Are Trump’s legal troubles earning him Republican support? Taking a closer look at people’s perceptions of Trump, 46 percent of Americans think he has broken the law. At the same time, 29 percent of Americans say they believe he has done nothing illegal, but that the former president has done something unethical [Marist Poll]. A little more than one out of five Americans – 23 percent – think Trump has done nothing wrong. Republicans were twice as likely as Americans overall to find no fault in Trump’s actions as they pertain to the investigations in which he is currently enmeshed.

Haaretz:

It Won't Be Easy for Netanyahu to Unite His Camp for Another Battle With the Supreme Court Religious settlers and far-right thugs assembled in Jerusalem on Monday to back Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul, but there was a grudging respect that the anti-Netanyahu protest movement had won the first round Interestingly, while they managed to bring tens of thousands to the rally near the Supreme Court, few there seemed to be ordinary Likud voters. The crowd was overwhelmingly drawn from the religious settlements. The other main group were thugs from Beitar Jerusalem soccer club’s racist La Familia movement. The two groups didn’t mingle. Even if they share politics, socially they are very different. La Familia members were there to chant “Let your Supreme Court burn” – a version of one of their favorite chants when facing Arab-Israeli teams (“Your village should burn”) – and to beat up any Arab, leftist or journalist who crossed their path. The settlers were there mainly just to remember what it felt like to be in a big protest, after sitting at home for the past three months while it was the other side in the streets. They weren’t interested in picking fights. In fact, many of them stood on the sidelines, having long and friendly discussions with the pro-democracy protesters who were coming home from their rally outside the Knesset.

David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

If Bibi’s Attacks on Democracy Continue, Biden Should Consider Withholding Aid to Israel We can’t allow a crucial ally to backslide on core shared values, especially with our own corrupt wannabe despot Trump looming in the shadows. When you get on a plane and the pilot has a kamikaze headband tied around his head, get off the plane. This is one of two important political lessons offered by developments in Israel and the U.S. this past weekend. The other is that just because a corrupt demagogue is willing to use mob violence to advance his agenda, that doesn’t mean all public demonstrations are bad. In fact, when fundamental rights are at stake in a democracy—and other institutions of society have been co-opted by craven politicians—peacefully taking to the streets is sometimes the only way to stop kamikaze politicians.