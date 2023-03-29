Republicans keep finding new ways to say guns are more important than children's lives

Then there’s Sen. Lindsey Graham, responding to the body camera footage of the police officers who shot and killed the shooter:

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 28, 2023

Those officers were brave, and while it is their job for which they signed up, they offered a particularly striking contrast to the cowardice of the Uvalde police. But in the minutes it took them to get there, six people were murdered. Good guys with guns works—if your definition of “works” is that six people are dead rather than 21. Additionally, the reality is that very often, police bullets hit bystanders rather than their intended target. This time, they hit their target, who in any case appeared to be alone in the room. But that’s not any kind of foregone conclusion.

The second-ranking Senate Republican also weighed in:

After the Nashville school shooting, Senate Minority Whip John Thune says any discussion of gun legislation is "premature," even though a majority of voters support reforms.



CNN’s @mkraju: “130 mass shootings just this year alone.”



— The Recount (@therecount) March 28, 2023

Premature? The survivors of Columbine have children old enough to have been doing lockdown drills for years now. The first-graders killed at Sandy Hook should be in high school today, hoping to make varsity and thinking about where to go to college.

In other nations, once was enough. In the U.S., one of the top-ranking senators is essentially saying that the idea of protecting kids from mass murder in their classrooms, from assault weapons that shred their bodies, will always be premature. That there will always be more dead children to mourn and more Republican excuses for why not just gun ownership but virtually unrestricted ownership of assault weapons is more important than their lives. It feels like there can be nothing new to say about this because we have seen it so many times now, but it is a fresh, piercing grief every time, a grief not just for the lives lost but for those we know will be lost, those living in fear, and the sheer despair of living in a country where our leaders—or enough of them, anyway—won’t do a thing to change it.

