'Get the f--- out of the way': John Leguizamo has a message for do-nothing-about-guns Republicans

Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- Comedy
- Education
- Fixit
- GunControl
- Guns
- Health
- Humor
- Nashville
- PublicHealth
- Safety
- Schools
- TDS
- Tennessee
- Video
- Dailyshow
- GunSafety
- JohnLeguizamo
- TimBurchett
- MarjorieTaylorGreene
Tag History
Tag History
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- leguizamo created by Walter Einenkel at 03/29/2023 10:48 AM
- Comedy Education Fixit Greene GunControl Guns Health Humor Nashville PublicHealth Safety Schools TDS Tennessee Video Dailyshow GunSafety mtg burchett leguizamo created by Nova Land at 03/29/2023 05:44 PM
- Comedy Education Fixit Greene GunControl Guns Health Humor Nashville PublicHealth Safety Schools TDS Tennessee Video Dailyshow GunSafety mtg burchett created by Nova Land at 03/29/2023 05:44 PM
- Comedy Education Fixit Greene GunControl Guns Health Humor Nashville PublicHealth Safety Schools TDS Tennessee Video Dailyshow GunSafety mtg created by Nova Land at 03/29/2023 05:44 PM
- Comedy Education Fixit Greene GunControl Guns Health Humor Nashville PublicHealth Safety Schools TDS Tennessee Video Dailyshow GunSafety created by Nova Land at 03/29/2023 05:45 PM
- Comedy Education Fixit GunControl Guns Health Humor Nashville PublicHealth Safety Schools TDS Tennessee Video Dailyshow GunSafety MarjorieTaylorGreene created by Nova Land at 03/29/2023 05:45 PM
- Comedy Education Fixit GunControl Guns Health Humor Nashville PublicHealth Safety Schools TDS Tennessee Video Dailyshow GunSafety JohnLeguizamo MarjorieTaylorGreene created by Nova Land at 03/29/2023 05:45 PM
- Comedy Education Fixit GunControl Guns Health Humor Nashville PublicHealth Safety Schools TDS Tennessee Video Dailyshow GunSafety JohnLeguizamo TimBurchett MarjorieTaylorGreene created by Nova Land at 03/29/2023 05:45 PM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.