'Get the f--- out of the way': John Leguizamo has a message for do-nothing-about-guns Republicans

The clip shows Burchett’s withering answers to reporters outside of Tennessee’s Capitol building after the shooting that claimed three young children’s lives. In the clip, Burchett says, “We're not gonna fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals,” and then relates something he says his father told him as a World War II veteran, about fighting in a war. “’Buddy,’ he said, ‘if somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, then there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.’”

Leguizamo parroted Burchett’s ‘not a lot you can do about it’ mantra, responding “That’s the best you have to offer?” Then he said what all of us feel: “You're a congressman! If you don't have any ideas for how to keep our kids safe, get the fuck out of the way and don't work at of Pinkberry or some shit.” He also makes a point of connecting how little Timmy Burchett seems to have missed the point of his daddy’s tale. “And by the way, no disrespect to his father, but going to school in America feels like fighting in World War II? That should be a sign that things are seriously fucked-up in America.”

Then Leguizamo turned to CrossFit hate ghoul Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attacks on trans children, specifically citing one of the three tweets (seen below) that Greene put out after the police reported that the shooter, while assigned female at birth, used he/him pronouns. All three of those tweets were taken down by Elon Musk’s Twitter. That’s how bad and offensive they were.

Leguizamo responded to the audience’s boos, saying, “I know, It seems crazy because since 99.9% of the mass shooters are not trans.” Here, Leguizamo and The Daily Show used the side camera, as Leguizamo tried a new tack in trying to get Greene on board with gun safety legislation: