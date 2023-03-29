Three-quarters of Americans think Trump did something unethical; nearly half say he broke the law

NBC News:

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist national poll finds a plurality of Americans — 46% — say Trump has done something illegal, while 29% say Trump has done something "unethical but not illegal" and 23% say Trump has done nothing wrong. A majority of Americans — 56% — say the investigations into Trump are fair, while 41% describe them as a "witch hunt." The survey was conducted from March 20-23, as Trump dominated the headlines after announcing he was about to be arrested as part of the Manhattan district attorney's hush money probe. District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating alleged payments during Trump's 2016 campaign to an adult film star who claims she had an affair with the former president. Trump has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Yeah, we know that Trump hasn’t been arrested yet. Thanks for the reminder. Of course, I’ve hardly ever agreed with Trump on anything, but he may actually have a point about low-flow toilets. Why has it taken so fucking long to flush this turd? After all, 75% of Americans—if you combine those who think he’s a criminal with those who merely think he’s unethical—now appear to believe he’s a weaselly shit. And they have a lot of reason to think this, as investigations in Manhattan and Georgia, not to mention Special Counsel Jack Smith’s ongoing probe, continue to heat up.

x Cracks are showing in Trump's support, not only among Republicans, but also among the most Trumpy Americans of all. Check out the data in our new poll with @NPR and PBS@NewsHour: https://t.co/kQF9WHYCbz pic.twitter.com/0yFlZmA3Ox — Marist Poll (@maristpoll) March 27, 2023

And while unsurprisingly a strong majority of Democrats think Trump is a scofflaw, he doesn’t exactly fare well among independents and Republicans either. Marist Poll:

Most Democrats (78%) consider Trump’s actions to be illegal. While majorities of Republicans and independents perceive wrongdoing by Trump, there is less consensus about the criminality of his actions. 41% of independents say Trump did something illegal, and 33% consider his actions to be unethical but not criminal. While 45% of Republicans think Trump did nothing wrong, 10% say Trump broke the law, and 43% believe he engaged in unethical behavior.

Meanwhile, the appetite for another Trump term is, erm, low. Marist:

More than six in ten Americans (61%) do not want Trump to be President, again. 38% want him to be elected to another term. 89% of Democrats, 64% independents, and 21% of Republicans do not want Trump to return to the White House. 76% of Republicans want Trump to be president, again. Of note, 41% of white Evangelical Christians are against a second Trump Administration.

Really? That’s 76% of Republicans—53% of whom think Trump either broke the law or engaged in unethical behavior—who want him to be president again? How about backing a Republican in the primary who you don’t think is a venal waste of carbon? Or is that too much to ask? After all, even the worst candidate in the world could slip unscathed through a primary gauntlet that includes the likes of Mike Pence and Chris Christie.

Perhaps the most eye-opening data point from this poll is Trump’s white evangelical support. A full 41% are against a second Trump term. Though this won’t mean much if Trump secures the nomination. Many white evangelicals would literally vote for Satan before Joe Biden. After all, they came out in droves for Satan’s Mini-Me, Donald Trump. Twice.

Of course, the fact that no one wants Trump around anymore doesn’t mean he’s going to go away. He’s Trump, after all. He’s the unwelcome guest who’s been crashing on your couch for seven years. And given the rank immorality of most GOP voters, he could be the Republican nominee once again. And you know they’d vote for him in the general, even—or especially—if he’s in prison.

