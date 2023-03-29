Idaho Republicans invent a new crime: 'Abortion trafficking'

Idaho teens protest the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling

In his concurring opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the right to interstate travel is constitutionally protected. Idaho Republicans are working on finding a way around that, at least for minors. They’re creating a whole new crime: “abortion trafficking.”

An “adult who, with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant, unemancipated minor, either procures an abortion … or obtains an abortion-inducing drug for the pregnant minor to use for an abortion by recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant minor within this state commits the crime of abortion trafficking,” according to the bill.

Curious term, that. Human trafficking, according to the Department of Homeland Security, “involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.” But Idaho Republicans are slapping the word “trafficking” onto an older friend or sibling who helps a teenager scared to tell her parents she’s pregnant get medical care, and they’re making it a felony punishable by two to five years in prison.

