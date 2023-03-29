North Dakota Republican says 'kids going hungry' is 'a personal responsibility issue'

North Dakota State Sen. Mike Wobbema began his argument against providing free school lunches to the children of his state by saying, “I’ll be the ogre in the room,” and it only went downhill from there. By the end of Mr. Wobbema’s one-minute speech, most of humanity would have downgraded him to ghoul, demon, or maybe an ogre donkey demon ghoul.

During the debate to pass a $6 million budget to cover the cost of school lunches for low-income students in the Roughrider State, Mr. Wobbema stood up and explained that starving children not only didn’t exist, but if they did, it was the parents’ fault—but he was also pretty insistent that kids aren’t starving, anyway. Wobbema got here by first saying that the federal government provides some food assistance (the kind that Republicans like Wobbema are constantly reducing and threatening to take away), and that, while the federal government can print money, North Dakota cannot.

“We talk about personal responsibility as one of the major principles that the Republican Party stands on.” Please, go on. “Yes, I can understand kids going hungry, but is that really the problem of the school district? Is that the problem of the state of North Dakota? It's really the problem of parents being negligent with their kids.” Please, sir, would you like to dig a deeper hole?

And dig he did.

RELATED STORY: Meet the lazy welfare recipients who have spent millions in food stamps: Military service members