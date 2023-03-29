North Dakota Republican says 'kids going hungry' is 'a personal responsibility issue'

Campaign Action
Wobbema pivoted from his parental negligence bootstrap rap to saying there was no need for food assistance because … there was no need “If their kids are choosing to eat in the first place—which is entirely the problem that could be existing here.” Did you get that? So once again: It’s the parents' fault that kids are going hungry. But kids aren’t going hungry, so no worries, it’s just the parents' fault that paying for school lunches is out of reach for the parents of many American school-age children.
House Bill 1491 was voted down by North Dakota’s “Republican-dominated Senate” 23-24. Other Republicans like state sen. Janne Myrdal told the Bismarck Tribune that she voted against the bill because “this is a personal responsibility issue and not a starvation issue of children.” So, it turns out Mr. Wobbema’s “I’m a little ogre short and stout” speech was just exactly what any of his ghoulish fellow Republican legislators were thinking.
However, not all Republicans voted against the bill to feed kids. Sen. Michelle Axtman voted in support of the bill and did this diplomatic dance when asked about the rest of her conservative state senators: “I understand the personal responsibility argument; however, a 9-year-old can’t get a job and can’t pay (for) their own school lunches.”
The bill would have earmarked $6 million to help feed kids whose households were making very little money. The $6 million was the Republican compromise from the Democratic-proposed $90 million that would have been used to provide free lunches for all children.
It’s not clear how the looming Republican shutdown of our government over the legendary “debt ceiling” will affect school lunches, but as always, the children will be harmed first. That’s the Republican way.
