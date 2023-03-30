McCarthy gratuitously insults Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made another attempt at blaming President Joe Biden for lack of progress on the debt limit on Thursday afternoon—but in the process, he showed himself. McCarthy’s supposed plea to Biden to sit down and negotiate came with a gratuitous insult to the president, one that revealed, yet again, that McCarthy is not leading House Republicans. He’s being led by the far right of his caucus after he had to beg, plead, and make concessions to get their votes for speaker. And he’s taking his idea of a “joke” from the worst cesspools of right-wing media and social media.

“We have been reasonable, responsible, asked to sit down with the president for months,” claimed McCarthy. “He is making the decision that he wants to put the economy in jeopardy. I don’t know what more I can do.” Biden has been clear that he wants to see a budget proposal from House Republicans to set up the negotiations, but McCarthy doesn’t know what more he can do?

That’s dishonest, but here’s where it goes off the rails. “I would bring the lunch to the White House,” McCarthy said. “I would make it soft food if that’s what he wants, it doesn’t matter. Whatever it takes to meet.”

Get it? Soft food because Biden is old? Biden’s age is an obsession with Republicans, who can’t stand that he’s visibly sharper than Donald Trump and therefore have to project doddering senility onto him. It’s a nasty, unfunny joke from McCarthy, but it’s also telling.