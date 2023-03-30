TRUMP INDICTED AT LAST

The New York Times with the big scoop, in its entirety (as I post this):
Grand Jury Votes to Indict Donald Trump in New York:
Mr. Trump will be the first former president to face criminal charges. The precise charges are not yet known, but the case is focused on a hush-money payment to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.
The charges are under seal.
Just earlier this week, Trump thought (or pretended) that the lack of indictment a week after he predicted it was coming meant that he’d been exonerated.
He might’ve even been right! The grand jury was NOT a rubber stamp. They said, “Hold on, let’s examine the evidence carefully.” And then, BAM, they did what the evidence led them to do.
This is going to be a wild ride.
Comments are closed on this story.