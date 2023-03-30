Reactions pour in following news of Trump's indictment

There are those that mark the historic nature of this news. Remember, Richard Nixon resigned in order to not face this kind of reckoning.

How about this for a breaking news image?

x BREAKING: Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump. https://t.co/gE8mP6DZmk pic.twitter.com/AnxAvByW58 — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) March 30, 2023

Not nearly as fun as this.

x 🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Donald Trump has officially been INDICTED by a Manhattan grand jury on criminal charges relating to his illegal hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels.



Trump is the FIRST president in U.S. history to be indicted. He’ll soon be booked, fingerprinted and have his… pic.twitter.com/ZEyMDNeN0u — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 30, 2023

Lock who up?

x Guess who has NOT been Indicted?



This Lady pic.twitter.com/lQd2BpaaTN — Greggorio🫐 (@didjeet2) March 30, 2023

How’s the right handling this? Not so great. Get ready for a little bit of cringe.

x Fox News is ~struggling~ to find a way to spin this Trump indictment: pic.twitter.com/WjMBQzETGV — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 30, 2023

This made me laugh. The gasp!

x Audible gasps let out in Fox News' studio as they announce the Trump indictment news pic.twitter.com/FFyx2mvPUp — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 30, 2023

x Ronny is about to reenact the final scene from Scarface. pic.twitter.com/cHHlFnMyYP — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 30, 2023

How’s Junior doing?

I will just leave this here.

x Hard to believe that Donald Trump having sex resulted in something worse for him than Don Jr. — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023

And let’s get ready for the scary...

x It didn’t end well for Caesar. pic.twitter.com/xLsRN3ppb5 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 30, 2023

… and the confusing.

And the funny deep thoughts.

x What’s terrifying is that this could happen to any of us who pay hush money to swing elections. https://t.co/BftW5QRxNF — Kashana (@kashanacauley) March 30, 2023

x Jared and Ivanka’s children will now have the distinction of having matching mug shots of their grandfathers. #MafiaFamily — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 30, 2023

x Mug shot merch is going to be rocket fuel for the economy. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 30, 2023

And the serious.

x put the suit on immediately to watch fox news cover the trump indictment pic.twitter.com/xjx2HjABCg — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 30, 2023

x Melania responds to news of Trump indictment: pic.twitter.com/4Ib7TJdulI — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) March 30, 2023

And the soon-to-be classic.

x ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/lzlF3bLgKi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2023

x 'ZOOLANDER' star Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on a felony charge.



(Via: @nytimes) pic.twitter.com/JdgP05nTqQ — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) March 30, 2023

x One of those days you never forget where you were. 5:45 pm on my balcony in a gorgeous breeze. I raise my Biden inaugural glass and and send a massive fuck you to Trump. #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/q4use14T8y — LenoreJD - DeSantis Is An A$$Hole (@Verdun_Gal) March 30, 2023

x “The booking officer saluted me with tears in his eyes and said Mr. President, these are most magnificent manliest hands I have ever fingerprinted” — Acyn (@Acyn) March 30, 2023

And maybe the most important response.

x Yusef Salaam, one of the Central Park Exonerated 5, has this to say about Trump's indictment: pic.twitter.com/TLK9WYtO8C — claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) March 30, 2023

State supreme court races are a favorite topic of ours, and there are literally dozens more on the ballot in 2024, so we're previewing the top battles with Carah Ong Whaley of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics on this week's episode of The Downballot podcast. Carah tells us how and why so much money has come to be spent on supreme court elections in recent decades before diving into next year's key contests, including several states where control is on the line, like Ohio, Michigan, and Montana. With the stakes high for redistricting reform, abortion rights, and democracy, progressives everywhere will want to stay up-to-date on all of these races.



Of course, there's a pivotal Supreme Court showdown on the ballot next week in Wisconsin, so co-hosts David Nir and David Beard kick things off with a preview of that matchup, as well as a crucial special election for the Wisconsin Senate and the mayoral runoff in Chicago. The Davids also dig into veteran Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's decision to run for mayor of Houston, a major move that seriously shakes up the contest for America's fourth-largest city.