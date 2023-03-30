2024 Republican frontrunner criminally indicted

Don’t worry, Ron DeSantis, there’s still time. But for now, it’s all the Trump show.

Let’s remember, a Quinnipiac University poll this week found that 57% of Americans believe a criminal indictment should disqualify Donald Trump from running for president again, including Democrats, 88%-9%, and independents by nearly 20 points, 55%-36%.

But hey, three-quarters of Republicans say a criminally indicted Trump is just fine, at 75%-23%.

Anyhoo, no time like the present to do a quick check-in on how criminally indicted Trump is dominating the GOP field.