Democrats call for due process and the rule of law as Republicans spew outrage at Trump indictment

“This happened in America. Sad day for our country,” tweeted the House Judiciary Republicans.

According to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, “My President is innocent” (literally true, since the sitting president has not been indicted) “and the only one standing in the way of these modern day tyrants, just like our founding fathers did, to protect each of us from evil.” Why, Trump is practically Christlike.

Rep. Ronny Jackson weighed in to say, “This is a dark day in American history.” Right, the day the guy was indicted for the crimes is darker than the day he committed the crimes and capitalized on them to help win an election.

It’s safe to say that Democrats would not have such a hysterical response if a Democratic leader had been investigated, getting the full benefit of due process, and was going to get a fair trial. For the most part, Democratic leaders are highlighting the importance of the rule of law in their responses.

“No matter what happens in Trump’s upcoming legal proceedings, it’s obvious the Republican Party remains firmly in the hold of Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans,” the DNC said in a statement. “We will continue to hold Trump and all Republican candidates accountable for the extreme MAGA agenda that includes banning abortion, cutting Social Security and Medicare, and undermining free and fair elections.” Because prosecutors can hold him accountable for his crimes.

“The indictment of a former president is a somber day. It’s also a time to put faith in our judicial system. Donald Trump deserves every protection provided to him by the Constitution and due process under our rule of law,” Rep. Eric Swalwell said in a statement. “As this case progresses let us neither celebrate nor destroy. As the former president continues to call for violence in his name, let all of us, as Democrats and Republicans, condemn his efforts to incite. We are better than that and justice benefits all of us.”

“Our democracy rests on the rule of law. When someone—no matter how powerful they are—is suspected of a criminal act, our justice system investigates, charges, and convicts them in accordance with due process,” Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted. She added, “Make no mistake: the fact that one of the most powerful people in the world was investigated impartially and indicted is testament to the fact that we still live in a nation of laws. And no one is above the law. Now it is up to all of us, as citizens and elected leaders, to support accountability and to follow the facts where they lead.”

x It appears the #TrumpIndictment is a felony indictment, which is more serious than the misdemeanor some have suggested. No one outside the grand jury and Manhattan DA’s office has knowledge of the charges or evidence. Let’s let the judicial system do its job without interference. https://t.co/olD2bPfnVn — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 30, 2023

Those serious invocations of due process and the rule of law are for real, because Democrats believe in those things, for everyone.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed a tweet to Hillary Clinton. The tweet has been removed.

