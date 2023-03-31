Sign the petition: Trans people deserve to be visible and safe!

Campaign Action
Trans and nonbinary people have the right to exist in public. They have the right to exist without strangers sexualizing and vilifying their very presence. They have the right to bodily autonomy without their bodies being debated in legislatures. They have the right to be addressed by the names and pronouns of their choosing. They have the right to community, loving parents, teachers, friends, partners, and more.
In the face of disinformation campaigns that deliberately misrepresent gender-affirming care for minors and perpetuate "groomer" smears, we must remain vigilant and steadfast in our commitment to the truth.
The sobering reality is that transgender individuals continue to face disproportionate levels of family displacement, alarmingly high suicide rates among transgender youth, and increased unemployment and wage gaps for transgender adults. The manufactured moral panic surrounding transgender people can have devastating consequences, and we must not let it go unchallenged.
In a world that often demands conformity, TDOV celebrates defiance and authenticity. It is a day to honor the courage of transgender and nonbinary individuals who have dared to embrace their true selves despite the obstacles and opposition they face.
TDOV is also more than just a day to celebrate the success stories of transgender individuals. It's a call to action—a reminder that we must do more to ensure that this visibility does not render the transgender community more vulnerable to systemic and interpersonal attacks. The day serves as a rallying cry to resist disinformation campaigns, debunk false narratives, and dismantle the baseless moral panic surrounding transgender youth. We must embrace the power of visibility and work tirelessly to ensure that it does not cast a shadow of vulnerability but instead illuminates a path toward equality, acceptance, and justice for all.
