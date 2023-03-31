In recent years, trans and nonbinary people have gained visibility in mainstream media, particularly with the popularity of celebrities like Laverne Cox, Bella Ramsey, Elliot Page, and Zaya Wade. Moreover, the rise of platforms like YouTube and Tumblr allowed trans content creators to bypass traditional media gatekeepers and share their experiences. This shift in representation helped change public attitudes and contributed to early gains in trans rights.

However, many trans advocates say this increased visibility is both a blessing and a curse. The more people see others like them—especially being adored, appreciated, and desired—the more comfortable they feel being out and advocating for rights. The cultural backlash, however, has been fierce.

Nearly 500 anti-trans bills have been introduced in 47 states across the nation. This disturbing rise in anti-trans legislation targets everything from access to gender-affirming health care, restroom facilities, and athletic programs to simply existing in public. Alarmingly, some lawmakers seek to criminalize even the mere acknowledgment of transgender individuals in public spaces, with proposals aiming to penalize support for children's social transitions and ban reading stories in drag (which has the effect of demonizing anyone who transgresses gender norms in public).

March 31 is the annual International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) to celebrate trans and nonbinary people and raise awareness of the discrimination trans people face worldwide. Everyone deserves the right to live their life and be supported as their authentic self.

Sign the petition: Trans people deserve to be visible and safe!