Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: A very important election this Tuesday in Wisconsin could change 2024

x Sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS tonight that Bragg has some documents that have been uncovered during the probe but are not yet known to the public/been reported, both financial records and communications between key figures… will use these as well as testimony — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 30, 2023

It takes time for the pundits to write their pieces, though, so more on Saturday. You can talk about it today, though. In fact, I encourage you to.

x Ignore everything the right says about the indictment.



Every. Last. Word.



No one needs to hear from them today.



Let them scream into the void. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 30, 2023

Nicole Narea/Vox:

How Disney just beat Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis is now losing to both Donald Trump and Mickey Mouse. Last year, DeSantis made national headlines when he went after the company, the state’s largest employer, in retaliation for its opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prevents teachers from talking about LGBTQ+ issues or people. He pushed the state legislature to strip the company of its status as a special tax district, under which it has been able to develop and maintain its theme parks with relative independence. And DeSantis replaced the board members governing that district, who’d previously been controlled by Disney, with conservative figures loyal to him. But it seems that Disney’s lawyers outwitted him. The new board members overseeing the governance of Disney said in a meeting Wednesday that their predecessors had rendered them essentially powerless in a policy ratified just before they took over.

I’m not going to get into the “rule against perpetuities.” The lawyers are saying even the lawyers don’t always understand it. Suffice to say that Disney did something to lock in control of local building regs, and the DeSantis (new) local board says they can’t control things because of it.

If you recall, I posted a piece about wrestling and politics: “How Pro Wrestling Explains Today’s GOP.” See, both Disney and DeSantis are “heels.” Bad guys.

Company towns are bad, but so are authoritarians. So in this case, let the authoritarians lose.

x Trump-mentum in new Fox News poll:



Trump with a whopping 30 pt lead over DeSantis -- double his 15 pt advantage from last month.



Trump 54

DeSantis 24

Pence 6

Haley 3https://t.co/MjsIvKdmBR — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 29, 2023

Politico:

Fetterman set to return to Senate The Pennsylvania Democrat plans to return to the Senate the week of April 17 after more than a month of inpatient treatment for depression. It remains uncertain exactly when Fetterman will leave the hospital, but a person close to Fetterman confirmed he will be back to his Senate business after the coming two-week April recess. Fetterman is not the only senator who has been absent from the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) have also missed significant time. McConnell was recently released from physical therapy after suffering a concussion and a minor rib fracture.

x Nixon to Frost, 1977: "When the President does it, that means that it is not illegal."

No more of this. pic.twitter.com/gDTPxYUaW5 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) March 31, 2023

Michael Scherer/Washington Post:

Arizona Democrats to sue No Labels to block third-party challenge The moderate group has been preparing a possible national presidential ticket for the 2024 elections The lawsuit claims that Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who is a Democrat, made an error in accepting signature petitions for the No Labels Party, because accompanying affidavits from proposed electors were signed before all the petitions were gathered, in violation of state statute. As a result, the Arizona Democratic Party claims the affidavits purporting to verify the petitions should be considered false and the petitions invalid. The lawsuit also argues that No Labels, which is organized as a social welfare nonprofit that is not required to disclose its donors, has failed to comply with the federal requirements of a political party, including donation limits and donor disclosure.

Jon Stewart is pundit. Well, so say I:

If you read Daily Kos, this NY Times piece is not a surprise:

Ukrainians in a Hidden Command Post See Bakhmut Going Their Way Ukrainian commanders said that Russia exhausted all its reserves on the eastern city, though soldiers said the cost in lives had been steep. Six weeks after coming to help defend Bakhmut, the men of the Adam Tactical Group, one of Ukraine’s most effective battle units, were quietly confident they had turned the tide against Russian troops trying to encircle and capture it. “The enemy exhausted all its reserves,” the commander, Col. Yevhen Mezhevikin, 40, said on Tuesday, straddling a chair as artillery, air defense and intelligence-gathering teams worked around him.

x It took a lot of precious time for Washington to internalize that there really is a clear & present danger to Israel’s future. But from the moment they did, Netanyahu’s temporary pause wasn’t enough to placate them. And rightly so: They know him too well https://t.co/lqXv7bB1Kg — Noa Landau נעה לנדאו (@noa_landau) March 29, 2023

Noa Landau/Haaretz:

Biden’s Intervention Against Netanyahu May Have Been Late, but He Did Not Hold Back It took a lot of precious time for Washington to internalize that there really is a clear and present danger to the future of the State of Israel, whose leader has publicly renounced any liberal facade to clearly define Israel as a Jewish state rather than a democratic one U.S. foreign policy, like the decision-making processes in any huge and cumbersome organization, is in most cases conducted in a process akin to navigating an aircraft carrier: It takes time to change the direction of sail, but from the moment that is done it’s no longer possible to return it easily to its previous course. That’s exactly what happened this time too with the American attitude towards the judicial overhaul in Israel. It took a lot of precious time for Washington to internalize that there really is a clear and present danger to the future of the State of Israel – and therefore to strategic relations with the country too. But from the moment that the full extent of the danger was internalized, and the Americans “entered the event,” the temporary suspension maneuver by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu really wasn’t enough to placate them.

x The historic indictment of former US President Donald Trump is the top story for many international media outlets.



The world will be following this case closely. pic.twitter.com/WpmyxRSEUQ — Michael Knigge (@kniggem) March 31, 2023

Katie Glueck/NY Times:

Michigan Democrats Rise, and Try to Turn a Battleground Blue With a strong governor, a Legislature passing a raft of liberal measures and a looming early presidential primary, Democrats are testing the promise and pitfalls of complete control of the state. The governor of Michigan is considered one of her party’s brightest stars. Her state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature is rapidly approving a raft of ambitious priorities. The Democratic Party is planning to host one of its earliest presidential primaries in Michigan, while the state’s Republican Party is in chaos. Seven years after Michigan helped cement Donald J. Trump’s presidential victory, the state has transformed into a new — if fragile — focal point of Democratic power, testing the promise and pitfalls of complete Democratic governance in one of the nation’s pre-eminent political battlegrounds. Michigan’s Democratic leaders, however, recoil at the idea that their state — once a reliable stronghold for the party in presidential years — is turning blue once more. “No! Michigan’s not a blue state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer insisted in an interview last week in Bay City, nestled in a windy, working-class county near Saginaw Bay that Mr. Trump won twice. Ms. Whitmer captured it too, prevailing there and across the state in Democrats’ November sweep.