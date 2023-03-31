End the GOP reign of terror in Wisconsin: GOTV for Tuesday's election

The state Supreme Court's 4-3 conservative majority has allowed Republicans to suppress the vote and rig the maps to stay in power in a battleground state. Joe Biden carried the state in 2000 by 20,000 votes (and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was reelected last year), but Republicans are close to having a two-thirds supermajority, and they have six of the state's eight U.S. House seats. Why? Unfairly gerrymandered maps. If we can break the conservative stranglehold on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, that changes.

We saw what happened in Michigan, after Republicans lost their gerrymandered control of the legislative maps. Today, Michigan has a Democratic trifecta and is on a progressive roll—passing LGBTQ equality legislation, expanding voting rights, and repealing the state's right-to-work laws.

RELATED STORY: Michigan Democrats are putting the slogan 'elections matter' into action and it's amazing to see

The stakes in Wisconsin are high, as the Supreme Court election will even decide whether abortion is legal in the state. Wisconsin's antiquated 1849 law banning abortion rights will be heard, and who wins Tuesday's election may be the deciding vote.

Phone banking is the most surefire way to reach voters, and help them make a "plan" to cast their ballots on Tuesday. While calling strangers can be nerve-racking, when you reach voters and ask them what their plan is to vote on Tuesday, you significantly increase the odds they will follow through (and don’t worry, you’ll get some training beforehand). Even offering them accurate polling place information is key.

Four years ago, the last time Wisconsin had a state Supreme Court race in April of an off-year, two million eligible voters stayed home. And the conservative candidate won by a squeak. We cannot let that happen again.

Between now and Tuesday, take time to make calls with Wisconsin Democrats through their remote auto-dialer.

Looking for other opportunities? There are many other remote ways to help get out the Democratic vote in Wisconsin. Click here to sign up for other opportunities.