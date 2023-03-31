Trump reportedly caught off guard by news of indictments

Trump was caught off guard by the news, The Washington Post reports, with some of his lawyers on the brink of taking some time off, expecting that any indictments would not come for weeks. Boris Epshteyn had even been telling Trump he probably wouldn’t be indicted, after all, which might cause a client to question Epshteyn’s legal assessments going forward. Speaking to the Post, an unnamed adviser described Trump’s mood as “irritated” and “deflated,” but Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed he was “upset and disappointed” but “very calm.” (Calm and deflated can look a lot alike.)

Trump’s fundraising team, however, was ready to go, with an email claiming, implausibly, a 1,500% match on contributions. And Trump’s base will likely respond financially, giving Trump a boost right at the end of the fundraising quarter, as “Operatives close to the campaign” pointed out to Politico. Few Trump supporters turned out to scream and yell in the streets at news of the indictment, though, which won’t help his mood. Even outside Mar-a-Lago, where Trump supporters often gather, the Post found just about half a dozen of them on Thursday evening (and one anti-Trump protester). In lower Manhattan, meanwhile, “While there was a crowd in lower Manhattan that included protesters, much of the people seen there on Thursday were journalists,” NBC News New York reported. “Any protesters that did show up said they were there to celebrate the news.”

The willingness of Trump’s supporters to go out and wreak havoc for him could show up at any time, and law enforcement in New York is ready for that. But it’s not the display of devotion he was probably looking for and expecting.

The New York indictments, whatever they turn out to be, are not the only legal trouble Trump faces. Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and could indict Trump on charges related to that. Special counsel Jack Smith is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election nationally, including on Jan. 6, as well as his classified document stash at Mar-a-Lago and obstruction of government efforts to get those documents back. And New York Attorney General Letitia James has a $250 million civil suit against Trump, his adult children, and his company. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is first past the post with criminal charges, though.

RELATED STORIES:

Trump's 2024 rivals rally around him like lickspittle

TRUMP INDICTED AT LAST

State supreme court races are a favorite topic of ours, and there are literally dozens more on the ballot in 2024, so we're previewing the top battles with Carah Ong Whaley of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics on this week's episode of The Downballot podcast. Carah tells us how and why so much money has come to be spent on supreme court elections in recent decades before diving into next year's key contests, including several states where control is on the line, like Ohio, Michigan, and Montana. With the stakes high for redistricting reform, abortion rights, and democracy, progressives everywhere will want to stay up-to-date on all of these races.



Of course, there's a pivotal Supreme Court showdown on the ballot next week in Wisconsin, so co-hosts David Nir and David Beard kick things off with a preview of that matchup, as well as a crucial special election for the Wisconsin Senate and the mayoral runoff in Chicago. The Davids also dig into veteran Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's decision to run for mayor of Houston, a major move that seriously shakes up the contest for America's fourth-largest city.