The rabid pro-Trump protests we feared are not materializing. Looks like his whine has not aged well

The causeway that leads to Mar-a-Lago has long been a rally spot for Trump supporters, especially during his presidency, when they would regularly gather to cheer on his motorcade. But as the sun set along the causeway Thursday, more people were fishing for sand perch and croaker than had shown up to the support the former president. Shortly before 8 p.m., only a half dozen Trump supporters had amassed in their usual spot.

Meanwhile, here was the scene outside the Manhattan DA’s office following the news of Trump’s indictment:

For the nontweeters:

UPDATE: I’m back at the Manhattan DA’s office the morning after Trump’s indictment. There’s still no sight of protesters or Trump supporters. It is just me, police, the media, & a few pedestrians. Not quite the crowd size Donald Trump was hoping for probably.

And here was the scene yesterday as the shit was going down:

I’ve encountered these muted reactions personally, too. One eight-person text thread I’m a part of—which for some reason includes a Trumpy—was revealing. The best our resident Trump fan could manage in the wake of this news was “hush money payments are not illegal” and “it’s time for new candidates in both parties. These old geezers need to move on.” Okay, sure. But speak for yourself. Joe Biden may be getting on in years, but he remains conspicuously—checks notes—unindicted.

Regardless, “hush money payments are not illegal” is a far cry from “four more years!” Is Trump finally starting to lose control of his Borg hive?

Judging by the “protests” that followed his Mar. 18 call to arms—during which he incorrectly predicted he’d be arrested last Tuesday—the answer is yes. It really does look that way.

The Associated Press, via PBS:

Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap. The ambivalence raises questions about whether Trump, though a leading Republican contender in the 2024 presidential race who retains a devoted following, still has the power to mobilize far-right supporters the way he did more than two years ago before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It also suggests that the hundreds of arrests that followed the Capitol riot, not to mention the convictions and long prison sentences, may have dampened the desire for repeat mass unrest.

And that muted response came after Trump took to Goof Social to urgently call for protests. He used all-caps and everything:

“IT’S TIME!!! WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

Oh, I see his mistake. He’s still using three exclamation points. MAGA will now only respond to five exclamation points or more. Still, it’s sad that so many Trump fans are willing to just sit back and watch America die. I was under the impression that they were the biggest patriots ever.

Of course, it’s still possible that these huge, organic protests will begin to materialize—but so far, bupkis. His window for overthrowing the U.S. government looks to have closed, and even the Proud Boys appear to have lost the appetite for forcing it open and crawling through it with bear spray and zip-ties.

Next up for America: A prison dunking booth, starring an ex-POTUS being repeatedly plunged into a surging pool of his own flop sweat. Let’s just say a buck a throw. We’ll pay off that national debt in no time.

