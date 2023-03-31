The right-wing-o-sphere continues to respond to Trump indictment like the hypocrites they are

Here are some headlines:

But some people feel that a former president being indicted on criminal charges isn’t the same kind of news as Joni Ernst’s possible slight uptick in approval ratings … or March MADNESS!!!!

x No banner headline in the Des Moines Register. It’s a crimson red state now…😒 pic.twitter.com/mqxyXmZpjj — Scott 🇺🇦 (@scottinankeny) March 31, 2023

And then there’s Arizona.

x Not one word! Front page e-edition March 31 @TheDailyCourier



I've got y'all beat when it comes to insanity.



Keep in mind, my district elected Paul Gosar. 🙄



•It's absolutely gorgeous here.

•I raised my children here.

•Many people here are sane and lovely. pic.twitter.com/ybXbq8SEuM — Judy Stahl (@Stahl4Congress) March 31, 2023

Aside from the right-wing media, let’s all remember who is doing the heavy lifting for Donald Trump these days.

x Thought you’d get a chuckle out of this, Martina. pic.twitter.com/wECnF2Hrpp — Jude E. Ward 🦋 (@judithmedward) March 31, 2023

Before we walk into the maelstrom that is the right-wing-o-sphere, it is very important to remember that they have been trying to fill a vortex of hypocrisy.

x Man, tomorrow’s Rush Limbaugh Show is gonna be nu—



Oh. Right. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 31, 2023

And one more reminder about what you are about to experience.

Fox News has pulled out the word “balderdash” in their sweaty efforts to spin a criminal indictment into an illusion.

x If you don't watch Fox News, here's what you missed from last night's meltdown over Trump's indictment: pic.twitter.com/2hRrPx6aOl — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 31, 2023

Here’s something about the joooooooozzzeeee.

x Matt Gaetz blames Trump indictment on "the Sorosification of the criminal justice system" pic.twitter.com/IbolXrmCuq — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 31, 2023

And because there is always a tweet, video, or opinion piece to refer to, here’s your hypocrisy memory lane moment of the day.

x Kimberly Guilfoyle when John Edwards was prosecuted for hush money payments:



pic.twitter.com/q1Kd2JFr8W — Lainey-D Surfing is the Source (@LaineyD1988) March 22, 2023

Here’s something from the “with friends like these” files.

And here’s something from the cringe folder. WARNING: It is super radioactive cringe.

x Democrats just turned Donald Trump into Tupac. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2023

If you want to pretend the rot hasn’t thoroughly permeated the entire Republican Party…

x On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop.



He would be released IMMEDIATELY! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2023

And the reminder.

x You called it dude!! pic.twitter.com/g15JOsQEqD — CR (@crmingo0709) March 31, 2023

This is a touch off-topic, but I like my conservative Christian hypocrisy with coffee in the morning.

x It's because you and Trump have the same spiritual father.🔥 John 8:44 https://t.co/WK5cqEjaEl — stanley g. schmunk (@stangsimpleton) March 28, 2023

If you want to know what verse that is referring to, you can bop on over to read the short section here, and now a quick reminder of what living your life above the law looks like.

x This is absolutely hilarious, Hannity tries to give Trump soft-balls like "but of course you didn't look at the stolen documents, did you?" and Trump is like "hells yeah I did!!!" https://t.co/giFaW3QDtp — Andrew Gawthorpe (@andygawt) March 28, 2023

Please continue to cry, we are all thirsty.

And remember, Passover and Easter are right around the corner.

x Parting the sea of MAGA tears like: pic.twitter.com/Z0SKhe9hj7 — 𝙱𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚢𝙳𝟹  (@billyd3_) March 31, 2023

The Republican Party's leadership and its presidential candidates have leaned further and further into doom-and-gloom "woke apocalypse" rhetoric. Kerry and Markos analyze what has so far been a losing strategy to make Americans feel frightened of demanding actual policy ideas from Republicans.