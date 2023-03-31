Donald Trump isn't even the best president to be arrested

Donald Trump is the first of many things: He’s the first twice-impeached president; He’s the first twice-divorced president; and Trump is also the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges. But Trump is not the first president to be arrested.

That distinction goes to 18th president of the United States and Civil War hero Ulysses S. Grant. According to a 2018 story in the Washington Post, president Grant was arrested “at the corner of 13th and M streets in Washington,” in 1872. Grant was the president at the time of his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of “speeding in his horse-drawn carriage.”

The history behind the incident shows far more integrity on the part of participants in the event, than crybaby-in-chief Trump. The story begins with the problem D.C. police faced, after the Civil War, with people speeding.

