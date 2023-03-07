No child should go hungry. Fund universal school meals now!

By law, children are required to attend school until a certain age. Yet the laws that mandate their attendance do not provide for everything they will need during a school day—including lunch. So lower-income families go into school lunch debt and children bear the stigma of being unable to afford their food.

Universal school meals provide free healthy meals to all students who want or need it without any complications. School meals have been shown to improve overall diet quality and improve academic performance and behavior. Free school meals also reduce food insecurity among families, allowing them to spend money on other necessities like housing, transportation, and health care.

A few states in addition to California and Maine have already funded universal free school meals, but all children benefit when they can learn without facing hunger at school. By nourishing all of our students today, we are preparing them for success in the classroom and beyond. Investing in programs to ensure all children—regardless of income—can access healthy meals year-round would help prepare every child to be more ready to learn and thrive. No child should go hungry.

